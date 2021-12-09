Brattleboro School of Dance “The Nutcracker”

After nearly two years, the world’s most beloved holiday classic, “The Nutcracker,” is coming back on-stage to delight children of all ages.
The ballet will be performed this Friday, December 10 through Sunday, December 12, at the Greenhoe Theater at Landmark College.
It marks the first full-scale performance presented by Brattleboro School of Dance since before the start of the pandemic: four productions were canceled as a result.
The show features students and parents from the multigenerational school (which has 150 students) and the surrounding area, as well as community members, parents, teachers, professional dancers and alumni. Children as young as 6 and adults as old as 106 are invited to participate.
The show is integral to building a strong sense of community amongst participants as well as volunteers and administrators who make it possible.
“The Nutcracker” is an 1892 two-act ballet, originally choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov with a score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The libretto is adapted from E.T.A. Hoffmann’s story “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.”
It takes audiences to the world of the Sugar Plum Fairy, where Clara and her prince delight in the array of sweets—marzipan, gingerbread, toffee and candy canes among them—dancing before their eyes.
“It’s in the public domain so you can take it and run with it,” said Brattleboro School of Dance owner and director (and alumna), Bridget Struthers. The dance school will present the traditional version, which contains extensive choreography, particularly for the characters The Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier. “Professional dancers perform the main roles: Sam Watson (Sugar Plum Fairy) is a former dancer with the New York State Ballet and an apprentice with The Island Moving Company in Newport, R.I., along with Timur Kan (Cavalier) who also dances there.”
The production also contains the original Tchaikovsky score and traditional costumes, created originally by Kathleen Keller, founding director of the dance school (in its 45th year).
The cast of about 70 (less than half its typical size for the production) features dancers/actors from age 7 to 75.
“We tried to pare it down so we didn’t have a million people backstage between acts,” said Struthers, who added that several parts were double-cast in case one cast member was sick on show day. “It’s a major community endeavor,’ said Struthers. “Some of the parents of the (young students) are in the party scene in the first act—it’s really fun to see that.”
The school continues to provide a wide variety of classes and events for both adults and children, offering a curriculum that includes ballet and pointe, modern, contemporary, pilates, yoga, somatic practices, jazz, hip-hop, tap, improvisation and creative movement.
Faculty and staff work to create a supportive atmosphere where anyone can dance, sharing the belief that dance education is a vital benefit, whether as recreation or pursuing a career in dance.
The staging of “The Nutcracker” remains true to the original as well, with a few changes.
“It’s been re-choreographed to create more excitement and drama,” said Struthers. “It’s an evolving body of work.”
Performances of “The Nutcracker” are Friday, December 10 and Saturday, December 11 at 7 p.m. with 2 p.m. matinee performances December 11 and 12. Tickets are $13-$16 and can be purchased at brattleboroschoolofdance.com
Also on-stage this season will be the bi-annual production presented by MoCo Arts in Keene’s dance department and features all the styles of dance offered at the nonprofit arts education organization. Performances are December 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. with 2 p.m. matinee performances December 18 and 19 at Keene State College’s Redfern Arts Center. Tickets are available at keene.universitytickets.com or by calling 603-358-2168.