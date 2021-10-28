Busy would be an understatement for Brandie Wells — also known as the compassionate clairvoyant — an energy reader. “I read energy, not just in people, but in the land and past, present and future,” she explained.
“I channel, so when I receive a message, I allow spirit to move through me. I essentially allow spirit to embody me. So that is how I am understanding and hearing the story.”
Wells is the owner of two businesses under BW Enterprises, LLC.
One being Soul and Shadow Emporium with a location on Main Street in Keene and another in Manchester. She also serves about 4,500 clients a year, whether by individual or group readings, hypnotisms and more. “I love teaching people and showing them how spirit is everywhere,” she said. “I like helping people learn their own abilities and helping them overcome the stigma that spirit is negative and bad.”
The other business she owns is called The 555 Paranormal Productions, which offers the science and psychic of paranormal investigating in a historic location. She hosts events throughout New England and uses paranormal investigation tools such as dowsing rods, EMF, EVP, flashlights and spirit box.
Ordinarily Wells would be hosting some downtown Keene haunting tours around this time of year, but she has been so involved in other ventures, she was unable to swing it this year.
But she had recently hosted one of her “Spook-easies.” These events let people sign up to do paranormal investigations of a private haunted location, but they had to sign a non-disclosure agreement and they were just given an address to show up to and then investigated the property as a team.
In August she hosted this event for a client of hers living in Massachusetts, who had struggled with a haunting for years. This haunting was so intriguing, that “A Haunting,” the longest running paranormal television show, joined in for the investigation.
“I brought in a team, and we investigated and the truth was revealed. We were able to work through and bring spirit to peace in that home. But, through the process I learned a lot about the property and the history of the property and the town.” Wells said. She discovered that one of the reasons why the property was so active, was that it was right on a ley line. “Ley lines,” Wells explained, “are believed to be an energetic vortex. Energy is the most heightened on ley lines.” Because of this the house not only had lots of spiritual activity, but it also had a lot of animal activity as well.
In addition to the ley line, another factor in the extra spiritual activity is the home’s granite foundation. Wells also noted that the reason why there are many New England homes that are active is the granite foundations that they sit upon. “Granite has a very high metallic content. Metal moves energy the fastest, so the granite can help amplify and manifest spirit energy.”
“You can’t remove spirits, but you can be at peace with the spirit,” Wells explained. And her clients are at peace with the spirit now. “We basically made an offering to spirit, and it worked.” She also provided her clients with some tools to help them protect themselves, which put them at ease.
This episode of “A Haunting,” will most likely air in December, from what Wells understands.
The next event Wells will be hosting is The Para-Hypnosis Experience and Investigation and it is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 5 from 1:30 to 6 p.m. This event is described as, “The hypnotic experience is a split in consciousness where there are two different streams of mental activity. While one stream of consciousness responds to my suggestions, another dissociated stream processes information outside of the hypnotized individual’s consciousness. I am essentially reprogramming consciousness after breaking a barrier with my hypnosis methods.”
The session is meant to boost confidence in abilities and allow investigators to experience spirit connections in the highest good.
For more information on the event or to sign up, visit https://americancenter.as.me/parahypnosis.
To learn more about Brandie Wells and the services she offers, or to make an appointment, visit www.Brandiewells.com.