Like a rite of spring, the buzz of returning honeybees is often drowned out by the buzz of chainsaws and whirling chippers throughout neighborhoods.
After a long winter of blizzards and ice storms, our backyard trees have taken a hit. It’s the time for storm cleanup and the time to do some preventative maintenance before Mother Nature brings her next round of blustery summer thunderstorms and potential property damage.
While some trees may just need a trim of the limbs or a little pruning, how do you know when to cut your losses and say goodbye? And how can you ensure that younger trees remain healthy and beautiful for years to come?
Here are a few important do’s and don’ts to assist homeowners with their backyard tree care decisions and removing the trees that pose a danger to your home or personal safety, thanks to the professionals of the Tree Care Industry Association at treecaretips.org.
Pruning
The general reasons to prune a tree include safety, health of the tree, and aesthetics. Proper pruning can encourage healthy tree growth and also remove large decaying or dead branches that have the potential for personal injury or costly property damage.
Since trees are dormant in the wintertime, it is good to prune after the coldest part of the winter is over as it encourages new growth in the spring. Prune spring-blooming trees once flowers fade and mid-to-late-summer bloomers in late winter or early spring.
Summer pruning allows you to see problem areas following the growth cycle and slows the growth of unwanted branches. Fall pruning is generally not recommended due to increased airborne fungi and a slower healing time by the tree, leaving it susceptible to fungi damage.
• Do assess the need for pruning following the winter season or a storm.
• Do keep in mind that improper pruning will damage a tree permanently.
• Don’t prune impulsively or remove more than 25% of foliage in the growing season or any of the inner foliage and branches.
• Don’t prune a newly planted tree within the first year, except for dead/broken branches.
• Don’t prune near utility wires. Do hire a professional.
• Don’t prune up high on a ladder with a chainsaw. Do hire a professional tree company that has the necessary equipment for high pruning.
• Don’t use climbing spikes or wound paint on trees.
• Do ensure that any professional arborist or tree care company that you hire prunes according to the American National Standards Institute standard for tree pruning and that written work estimates use the terms from this ANSI A300 standard.
Tree Removal
According to Forbes, the average cost to remove a tree is about $1,200, with small trees costing $400 or less to remove and large trees topping $2,000 or more. While that may seem costly, it is nothing compared to the potential property damage that can be caused by an unhealthy or unstable tree that is close to your home, garage, or vehicles.
Tree companies and professional arborists have the training, experience, and tools to safely remove dangerous trees and can help you assess which trees are possible future hazards before it is too late. While many homeowners take a DIY approach to landscaping projects, seeking a qualified tree care company is well-worth the expense when considering the personal danger that can occur in an instant to someone untrained in the removal of large trees.
Some of the things to look for when considering removal are dead limbs, cracked stems and branch forks, hollow or decayed trunk areas, mushrooms growing from the bark, peeling bark or large trunk wounds, and soil mounds at the tree base.
• Do remove an unsafe or damaged tree as soon as possible.
• Do hire a tree care professional to properly assess the trees on your property for potential dangers and pruning versus removal needs.
• Do take the risk assessment of a professional seriously and don’t minimize the findings or procrastinate action.
• Do your homework when hiring a professional. This is not the time to hire your friend’s nephew who needs to earn a few bucks. Ask for proof of insurance, good references, and choose a company with a solid reputation. Get comparison quotes and make sure you have a written contract that follows industry standards.
Planting
When planting new trees, be thoughtful and do your research before getting started.
• Do test your soil before choosing trees.
• Do be aware of how big the tree will grow. Is it too close to your house, the sidewalk, or any overhead wires? Don’t plant new trees close to structures or utility wires.
• Do consider common pests that could be problematic.
• Do choose ice-resistant trees and to prune them regularly of any weak or damaged branches. An arborist can provide cables to stabilize young trees during the winter months to ensure survival.
• Do consult with a professional arborist to ensure that you choose and plant the best trees for future success.