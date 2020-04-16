Structure. Formality. Backbone. All terms that come to mind when I think of boxwood (Buxus,) the tiny-leaved evergreen shrub that I have loved for years. It makes me think of an old English manor… pruned and tidy and able to be shaped into formal hedges, mazes, perfect spheres or topiary.
My first experience with growing boxwood was at my house back on Court Street in Keene, planted in a circle surrounding a nice-sized fountain in one of the front lawns. I’d guess I probably had 18 or 20 that I’d bought in one-gallon nursery pots; it seems like it didn’t take long for them to be large enough to start trimming them. Flat tops and smooth, vertical sides both inside and out. Flash forward to when I moved to Dublin 10 years ago and I’m still waiting for my boxwood to be large enough to start trimming. This might be the year though.
Shortly after having the land cleared around the property, I decided I wanted boxwood to be a strong structural part of the landscape. And what better way than a serpentine-shaped hedge between the old lawn and the new “field” I’d had created? Problem was (and still is), boxwood is expensive, and I knew I’d need 30 to 40 of them to create my sinewy landscape divider. At a minimum of $7.99 per one-gallon container, that would have been over $300 which, at the time, I just didn’t want to spend.
Instead, I grabbed one of those mail order nursery catalogs (and not one of the higher end ones, I might add) and bought them all that way. Well, when the shipment arrived, I thought for sure it must be arriving in a few different deliveries. I knew they were coming bare-root but that shipping bag surely only had two or three in it, right? Wrong! All 40 of them were in that one bag because they were microscopic! The largest in the bag were still under 7 inches tall and at least half of them were under 5 inches. Oh well. I laid out the undulating line of where I wanted the hedge with garden hose, and partner, Joe, and I rototilled (with great rock-knocking and root-yanking effort) a 16-inch wide planting swath.
As I’ve noted before, serious gardeners are patient people. Nine years later, my hedge is starting to take shape. I’ve replaced a few individual plants that died off… I actually splurged and bought far more advanced specimens. A few have grown to a good 36 inches, while the least thriving ones are maybe 12 inches. I contemplate why some have done better than others. I’m guessing it’s in the soil. Wisdom would tell you that an evergreen is an acid-loving plant, but recently I interviewed Stan Fry of Peterborough (who has spectacular gardens) and he told me it’s not true. Boxwood loves a sweeter soil and that’s why they often do very nicely flanking gorgeous green lawns. The greenest of manicured lawns also tend to get fed a lot. Grass likes low-acid sweet soil and so a boxwood hedge is sure to benefit from the fertilizer and lime run-off. Interesting!
According to the American Boxwood Society website (boxwoodsociety.org), “man’s oldest garden ornament” was first introduced in the U.S. in the mid-1600s. Its use as an ornamental garden plant goes way back to Egypt in 4,000 BC, according to “Littleleaf Boxwood” at bellarmine.edu.
There are two broad groups of Buxus – Buxus sempervirens (American) and Buxus sempervirens “Suffruticosa” (English) – and there are 97 species and 261 cultivars. Because of the density of its wood, boxwood has historically been used for carving, according to Wiki. From carved ornamentation to actual boxes, spoons, rosary beads and chess pieces. I can only imagine how long it must take for a boxwood’s trunk or branches to get big enough to carve from.
Boxwood are extremely easy to grow. There are so many cultivars available on the market and they only require a very occasional feeding if planting in the right soil. I know I’ll be out there feeding mine a 10-6-4 granular fertilizer just outside the drip line. There is a looming threat of boxwood blight I read about in a couple of articles, but I haven’t had any experience with that.
So, go out to your nurseries now while selection is plentiful and begin creating your own English cottage manor!