Bottoms Up!

I’ve been searching online for unique, fancy-pants cocktails to enjoy during my incredibly low-key New Year’s Eve. While a quiet night at home will replace a party with friends this year, I still want to celebrate in a fun way. After an unprecedented year, which I’m sure we all agree can’t be over soon enough, I think we deserve some fun and a bit of extra celebrating.
Below is a cocktail recipe that I plan to try out, accompanying a nice swordfish steak dinner.
Cheers!
Champagne Margaritas
houseofyumm.com/champagne-margaritas
Ingredients
- 1 ounce tequila
- 1 ounce orange liqueur
- 1 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed
- 2 ounces champagne
For lime sugar rim:
- 1/4 cup white granulated sugar
- zest of 1 lime
Instructions
For lime sugar rim: Spoon the sugar onto a small plate and add the lime zest. Mix together with fingers until fully combined. Rub a slice of lime along the rim of the glass to get it wet and dip the rim into the sugar to coat with the lime sugar. For drink: Combine the tequila, orange liqueur and lime juice in a glass, stir until mixed. Top off glass with champagne.