With summer so close, I have been cringing at the idea of putting on a bathing suit, or even shorts, for that matter. I hadn’t done much when it came to going to the gym during the winter and my visits to the gym have been pretty sporadic this spring.
It can be hard to muster the motivation to workout. Unless I have some strict fitness goals set in place, I have a tendency to talk myself out of going to the gym. Whether I tell myself I have more important things to work on, or I just plain convince myself that napping is a wiser choice, the struggle is real!
Even when I do simmer those inner voices down and make it to the gym, my workouts sometimes lack luster and though I am always glad I went, the effort I put in can be a little pathetic.
I have found that sometimes, the only way to really get back into the grind of a good workout is to take a class, and even then, the best way to make sure you get to that class is to find a workout buddy to go with you. Not only does a friend help with accountability, they can help with motivation and make things more fun.
My friend Kelley Connors and I recently decided to take Jeremy Mitchell’s Saturday morning boot camp class at the Keene YMCA and we were not disappointed. The description of the class from the Keene YMCA is: “A total body cardio and strength workout which includes intervals and circuit training. This is a fast-paced energetic class that can be modified for all fitness levels.”
It’s our third time going this season and it’s something we both look forward to during the week, especially when the weather is nice and the class is held outside. Being outside in the fresh air not only feels like we are getting an extra dose of sunshine, but it really helps bring out the feeling of doing actual boot camp-like exercises.
In the past when we have done this class we have burned anywhere between 500 to 800 calories. Which is a great start to a Saturday morning, if you ask me!
When the class is outside you may find yourself getting a little sweaty and dirty flipping tires, throwing tires, holding tires over your head while doing calf raises. Jeremy will have you running down and back in the field, doing planks — maybe even planks on top of planks. It seems as though anything goes with this class!
When the class is inside you may find yourself on the track carrying kettlebells, running laps, pushups, or a multitude of abdominal exercises.
Don’t worry if you feel that any of these exercises seem too hard, complicated or you’re recovering from an injury, because Jeremy is also super great about not giving anyone something to do that is beyond their ability.
This class not only motivated us to keep working out while we were there, but it gave us plenty of continued motivation and some great new ideas for when we are working out on our own when we are unable to attend a class.
Jeremy’s boot camp class is held on Thursdays at 5:45 a.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. The Keene Family YMCA also has nearly 80 fitness classes each month for every age group and fitness level including water fitness, yoga, cycling and cardio and strength classes — all taught by certified instructors.
The Keene Family YMCA is located at 200 Summit Road in Keene. For more information on the boot camp classes at the Keene YMCA or other classes they have available, you can visit www.keeneymca.org or call 603-352-6002