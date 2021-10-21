Boom or Bust Year for Pumpkins?

Between jack-o’-lanterns at Halloween and pies at Thanksgiving, pumpkins are associated with fall in most of our minds. But for farmers, pumpkin season starts months earlier.
That means erratic summer weather can affect pumpkin crops, including the heavy rains that fell in July and August, said Carl Majewski, an agricultural specialist at the University of New Hampshire Extension in Cheshire County.
“It hasn’t been a banner year,” he said.
A “perfect” growing season would be “80-degree, bright, sunny days and maybe about an inch or two of rain each week,” he said. “ ... But it never works that way.”
New Hampshire has suffered droughts in recent years, though farmers can get around that through irrigation, he said. But there’s no way to dry things out when it rains too much.
If the soils are waterlogged and too wet to work, it can delay planting and create conditions in which plant diseases grow, he said.
“I’ve talked to some growers, and the frustrating thing is that it was really dry for the first part of late spring into the very beginning of summer,” he said, “and then Mother Nature kind of overcompensated. And just when they would be putting in maybe late plantings of pumpkins, that’s when all the rain hit, and they were delayed in planting.”
The rain didn’t affect all farms in the same way.
McLeod Orchards in Milford grows pumpkins as a “sideline” to its apple-picking business, and co-owner Kris Mossey said they did just fine this year.
“This year we had a perfectly great crop,” she said. “One of the reasons I think that is, even though we have a lot of rain, we happened to have a brand new pumpkin patch area, and that helps sometimes with crop rotation. Because if you get a lot of rain, you can get a lot of diseases in the field.”
The patch is also a well-drained area, she said. If it had been a low-lying field that became easily waterlogged, the crop could have been worse. Some varieties of pumpkin can also withstand rainy seasons better than others.
The farm grows a wide variety of pumpkins — carving pumpkins, mini pumpkins, warty pumpkins “and all that fun stuff,” Mossey said.
“For us, it goes hand in hand with apple picking,” she said. “Everyone picks their bag of apples — and you gotta take home a pumpkin for your doorstep, don’t you?”
Whatever challenges some farmers faced this year, Majewski said pumpkin lovers should not have any trouble finding enough gourds for their fall fun.
“As far as I know, farmstands still have pumpkins, so I think there should still be plenty around,” he said. “ ... Most growers have managed to get some kind of crop in.”