Boom! Fireworks and Safely Having Fun!

Independence Day is a fun day for many, especially those who enjoy celebrations and fireworks. But, it is also a day that has been known to cause numerous injuries. Usually due to fireworks misuse.
According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were approximately 10,000 fireworks related injuries treated in the United States hospital emergency department in 2019. There were also 12 non-occupational, fireworks related deaths due to misuse, malfunction and other unknown circumstances.
Approximately 7,300 of these injuries were treated in the U.S. hospital emergency departments in one month around the Fourth of July holiday. Sixty-six percent of these patients were male and 34 percent were female. Children under the age of 15 accounted for 36 percent of those injured. The most often injured body parts are hands and fingers, and burns are the most common injury.
According to New Hampshire state laws and regulations, anyone interested in purchasing, possessing or using fireworks must be at least 21 years of age. Fireworks are only to be used on private property that you own, or on private property with the owner’s written permission, or the owner must be present at the time of using the fireworks. You can also be held liable for any damages to people or property caused by the use of fireworks.
Permissible fireworks can be purchased in any New Hampshire licensed retail store statewide. These types of fireworks include cylindrical and cone fountains, ground and aerial spinners, helicopters, Roman candles, mines, cakes and shells, reloadable mortars, parachutes, firecrackers, party poppers, snaps and snakes, bottle and skyrockets, sparklers and morning glories.
The New Hampshire licensed retail stores in this area include Area 51 Fireworks Superstore in West Chesterfield, Stateline Fireworks in Winchester, Phantom Fireworks in Hinsdale and Atlas Fireworks in Rindge.
Personal use of fireworks is legal in New Hampshire, but it is important to note that personal use of fireworks is illegal in Vermont and Massachusetts.
Though fireworks are legal in New Hampshire, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take the time to make sure to follow all proper precautions to remain safe and keep others and property around you safe, as well.
Below are some helpful safety tips to keep you and your loved ones safe, while being able to enjoy fireworks:
Purchase only New Hampshire permissible fireworks, available at licensed retail stores throughout the state.
Purchase only the quantity that you will use. Avoid having extra or leftover fireworks around, they can be a fire hazard and could be unsafe for curious children.
Read and adhere to all safety information, warning labels and instructions on each individual firework. All fireworks should have clear, printing instructions for use with detailed information.
When purchasing fireworks, ask the license retailer for additional information if you are unfamiliar with the device.
Make sure to have a hose or fire extinguisher ready and in reach in case of a fire.
Only light fireworks outdoors. Make sure that they are on a clear, level surface with nothing around that could ignite or burn.
Check with your local fire department for the fire weather conditions in your area and make sure there are no burn bans in the area. Dry and windy days are a bad combination when planning to use fireworks.
Call 911 immediately in the event of a fire or medical emergency.
Always wear eye and ear protection, gloves and clothing that cannot easily ignite.
Light only one device at a time and move away quickly.
Keep all spectators at a safe distance. Many fireworks devices offer the safety distance guidelines, make sure to follow those guidelines.
Be considerate of your neighbors, family pets and the environment. You could be liable for damages to another’s property.
Clean up all debris when finished.
Devices that do not fire once they are lit have the potential to be very dangerous; if a firework device does not discharge, keep away from it for ten minutes or more, then ensure that it has been filled with water, or placed in a bucket of water.
Always make sure that unused fireworks are secured and out of the reach of children.