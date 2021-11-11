Bollywood in Brattleboro

A bit of Bollywood is coming to Brattleboro this weekend.
On Saturday, Epsilon Spires — an arts space in a repurposed church at 190 Main Street — will host a screening of “Sholay,” an iconic Indian film released in 1975.
“The movie is what we call in India as a ‘masala’ film ... which means that like masala, with a mix of spices, ‘Sholay’ is a combination of action, adventure, romance, revenge,” said Vidhi Salla of Guilford, Vt., who will introduce the film.
But the screening isn’t just about watching a movie. The event will also include Nepalese snacks from Keene International Market and textiles, jewelry and other items for sale.
“A lot of our international films, I really like to pair it with authentic cuisine, so people get a real multi-sensory experience,” Jamie Mohr, Epsilon Spires’ director, said.
Mohr recalled visiting India and watching a Bollywood film in a theater. It was a different experience than a largely silent American movie theater, she said — the crowd was much more energetic, singing and saying lines of dialogue along with the film. That communal, participatory atmosphere is part of the idea for Saturday’s event.
“This film, it’s very fun and very out there, so it kind of invites audience reaction,” Mohr said.
Salla, who hosts a weekly radio show about Hindi cinema called Vidhi’s Bollywood Jukebox, said “Sholay” is incredibly well known in the country. “It just catapulted into this whole cult movement,” she said.
The plot is loosely based on the Japanese film Seven Samurai, she said. It involves a former police officer hiring two outlaws to go up against the villain, who is terrorizing the locals. “They’re all on the periphery of the law, and that is why it makes it so interesting,” Salla said.
Films of the 1970s often had “larger than life” themes, like fighting a corrupt system and standing up for your beliefs, she said.
In her introduction, she plans to talk about the film, the political context when it was released and the films of that era and will also have an audiovisual presentation on Bombay cinema culture of the time.
Salla said she noticed a lot of interest in Indian film after she began her radio show several years ago. Last December, she started an online Bollywood film club with Epsilon Spires and has hosted two in-person screenings this summer. One was at The Stone Church in Brattleboro, and the other was a free outdoor showing with Epsilon Spires, supported by a Windham Arts Council grant.
Saturday’s screening will be indoors, but Mohr noted that Epsilon Spires has a large capacity with seating on three levels, which allows for social distancing.
Though she’s watched “Sholay” before, Salla is looking forward to seeing it in a theater for the first time. She’s heard stories about audiences knowing the lines by heart.
“I will be watching this old classic on a big screen, and so I would appeal to everybody to come and see this on the big screen,” she said. “Even if you are an Indian person that has experienced the film, it would be a revisiting of sorts.”
The “Sholay” screening is Saturday at 7 p.m. at Epsilon Spires, 190 Main St. in Brattleboro. For more information and to order tickets, visit epsilonspires.org/sanctuary.