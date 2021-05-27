Boho Style is Back and so is Macrame!

Most hobbies, like home decor and fashion, ebb and flow. What may have been popular last week, is no longer on top of the list for this week. What died out years ago, could come back with a resurgence today.
Macrame is no stranger to this.
Macrame is a form of textile made by knotting rope or cord to create a shape, design or pattern. It has been around for ages and has been used for various reasons in different cultures but is best known in the United States for being crafted and used as home decor.
This hobby, which was huge in the 1970s, motivated many housewives to create items to hang on walls and give for gifts. Macrame could be found in almost any home around this time. But, as quickly as the popularity rose, it also fell, and macrame practically didn’t exist by the time the 1980s came rolling around.
As the Bohemian style — or better known as Boho — is coming back, so is the popularity of macrame. Macrame wall hangings, plant hangers, bracelets and more are now everywhere. Not only has macrame come back, but it has come back with a vengeance and with more spark and spunk than way back when.
With the world on Instagram and Pinterest, artists and DIYers are able to show off their one-of-a-kind knotted macrame pieces and everyone wants to know how to make their own. Or they’re spending big bucks on handmade or factory-made ones.
You may be asking yourself some questions. What kind of skills do I need to make my own and is this going to cost me a fortune? How would I even begin to dabble in the world of macrame, where do I start?
First of all, none and no! Macrame can be as easy as you want it to be.
According to marchingnorth.com, there are five basic macrame knots you should learn when starting out: the larks head knot, cow hitch knot, square knot, double half hitch knot and the wrapping knot. These knots should help you get started and once you have mastered those, you can move on to more immediate level knots.
As far as supplies go, you don’t need a whole lot! Macrame is made by knotting thread, yarn, hemp or other types of cord-like material. There are no needles or hooks involved. Depending on what you want to make it may call for an item like a ring, or a hook for a hanging planter, or a stick or wooden dowel for a wall hanging.
You can also get creative and add beads in between knots, or at the ends. Sometimes people may add feathers. It is up to you to decide how creative you would like to get. That’s the fun of macrame, there aren’t any rules!
Once you have gotten the basic knots down and you have all your supplies, it’s time to figure out what kind of project you would like to do. Plant hangers and wall hangings are a popular choice for many, and both can be super simple, or very detailed and complicated.
Though there are not any local classes currently here in the area (thanks to COVID-19), there are plenty of online classes out there you can search for. Some even offer mail-order kits with all the supplies and a video to follow along with, available for use on your own time.
If you feel you have the basics of macrame down, and don’t feel you need a video to explain to you step-by-step, getting a pattern instead could be a good option.
There are many macrame patterns available online, either free, or some you need to pay for. If you are looking for something detailed and trendy, you could start your search on Etsy.com. There are plenty of fellow macrame-ers who have developed their own patterns for a reasonable cost.
If you’re looking for an easier pattern and hoping to find something free, start out by checking sites like thesprucecrafts.com or thefunkystitch.com. Both sites have many different free projects that are good when starting out.