Yoga Saved My Life

I confess that yoga pretty much saved my life. A few years ago, when life became hard and a heavy storm of depression fell over me, I sought refuge on the yoga mat. The feeling of being on the ground and not being able to go down any lower was comforting, and the knowledge that all I needed was my body made it simple and manageable, which is exactly what I needed at the time. Yoga took me in and nourished me back to health. I give it credit for turning me into a more authentic, healthy and strong version of who I was. I didn’t know how much I needed it.
There was never a need to commit, make a promise or craft a hard resolution to do yoga. It just became an easy addiction and an integral part of my life from day one. Each session melted away my problems, worries and anxiety. It was a calm ocean in the eye of the storm. A place to breathe and fill up on hope.
Ever since then, I give credit to yoga for building up my mental health and my physical well-being. The practice gave me my strength and above all, helped me regain my posture and turn me from a hunchback into a soldier. Last week at 45 years old I got carded at the liquor store, thank you yoga. My sweet grandmother always went to yoga all the time and I didn’t think much of it, but now I understand why she did it.
I know a lot of women that practice yoga, but in my circle of male friends hardly anyone does. Many of them do, however, complain of back pains, aches and aging woes. When I recommend yoga as a remedy, I’m usually met with a smile and some sarcasm because they would not consider it.
Yoga is not a feminine sport, quite the opposite, it’s one of the most gender-neutral workouts you can do. It feels incredible to use our own weight and resistance to get stronger. Some of the asanas are so challenging that I am sure even the toughest, strongest gym rat would struggle. However, that’s beside the point, because yoga is not a competition, it’s not about who does it better, or who can do more. Yoga is an individual experience that challenges you to tune in to your own body as you breathe through the experience of reconnecting to yourself.
Meditation is hard for many of us because random noisy thoughts interrupt our meditation, like bats invading a church in session. As soon as I started doing yoga, I realized that it was impossible to do the moves and think of my worries at the same time. Practicing yoga and keeping connected to your breath is enough to blank your mind and stop the looping conversations of the monkey mind, giving you a much-needed break from your problems and an opportunity for physical and spiritual growth.
Acquire a yoga mat and keep it close— it’s the magic carpet to the land of health and happiness. I keep mine on the floor open at all times so I can hit the mat with zero setup time the second my body asks for a stretch.
If you don’t have the energy, time or money to go to a studio, practice at home. Yoga at home can become an important pause in the day and one you look forward to. These movements you are doing are exercise, meditation, healing, and centering all at once. You feel it. It’s powerful stuff you are tapping into.
Here are a few great online yoga classes you can find on YouTube I recommend. The beauty of these workouts is that you don’t need to spend too much time on them. Even a daily practice of 15 minutes is going to bring massive amounts of mental and physical well-being to your health. I follow a varied mix of teachers and give myself options since some days I can dedicate a whole hour, while others I can only spare 15 minutes. And if I miss a day or two, no guilt is needed — no one needs to be a hero. I go with my flow.
Apprentice/Easy
Yoga with Adriene. She’s got a fantastic line of free 30-day programs that are ideal for a beginner. She’s also funny, light and enjoyable — making it fun to learn.
Moderate
Yoga with Kassandra. Canadian yogi Kassandra is a fantastic online instructor with over 700 free classes online. Her classes are very well produced, and while they are challenging enough to push your limits, they are also not impossible.
Moderate + Intense
Boho Beautiful. World nomadic couple Julia and Marc have a massive free and paid library of yoga classes that are shot in incredible locations around the world so you can inspire your eyes as you are working out.
by The Dreamcatcher, the Voice of Dreamcatcher Global Radio - The Music You’ll Feel radio.thedreamcatchers.co
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.