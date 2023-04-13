Yoga Saved My Life

I confess that yoga pretty much saved my life. A few years ago, when life became hard and a heavy storm of depression fell over me, I sought refuge on the yoga mat. The feeling of being on the ground and not being able to go down any lower was comforting, and the knowledge that all I needed was my body made it simple and manageable, which is exactly what I needed at the time. Yoga took me in and nourished me back to health. I give it credit for turning me into a more authentic, healthy and strong version of who I was. I didn’t know how much I needed it.

There was never a need to commit, make a promise or craft a hard resolution to do yoga. It just became an easy addiction and an integral part of my life from day one. Each session melted away my problems, worries and anxiety. It was a calm ocean in the eye of the storm. A place to breathe and fill up on hope.

