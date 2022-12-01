Yin Yoga
dule964 - stock.adobe.com

Yin Yoga is based on the philosophy of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Yin and Yang are the opposite and complementary principles found in nature. The term “yin” refers to a more inward and feminine energy, stillness and rest. It is the opposite of “yang” which is meaning more outward, a masculine energy, active and moving. The belief in TCM is that in order to have good health, one must have balance. If there is disharmony within and it manifests into a symptom, a TCM practitioner or doctor would look to the opposite found in nature in an effort to create balance and restore harmony within.

The practice of Yin Yoga was created in China by Taoist yoga instructor and martial arts practitioner, Pauline Zink during the late 1970’s. It is sometimes referred to as Tao Yin or Taoist Yoga. Interestingly so, the principals of Yin Yoga have been practiced in Kung Fu for thousands of years. Zink brought these principles into yoga and codified a practice designed to promote the strength and resilience of the connective tissue in the body. The connective tissue in our body refers to the fascial system, tendons, ligaments, cartilage, joints and the bones.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.