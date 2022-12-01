Yin Yoga is based on the philosophy of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Yin and Yang are the opposite and complementary principles found in nature. The term “yin” refers to a more inward and feminine energy, stillness and rest. It is the opposite of “yang” which is meaning more outward, a masculine energy, active and moving. The belief in TCM is that in order to have good health, one must have balance. If there is disharmony within and it manifests into a symptom, a TCM practitioner or doctor would look to the opposite found in nature in an effort to create balance and restore harmony within.
The practice of Yin Yoga was created in China by Taoist yoga instructor and martial arts practitioner, Pauline Zink during the late 1970’s. It is sometimes referred to as Tao Yin or Taoist Yoga. Interestingly so, the principals of Yin Yoga have been practiced in Kung Fu for thousands of years. Zink brought these principles into yoga and codified a practice designed to promote the strength and resilience of the connective tissue in the body. The connective tissue in our body refers to the fascial system, tendons, ligaments, cartilage, joints and the bones.
In the practice of Yin Yoga, the various yoga postures, also known as asanas, are usually held for 2-5 minutes. Each practitioner is encouraged to cultivate mindful awareness of sensation when holding the pose and to either back off or go deeper into the pose based on the amount of sensation they are experiencing while finding their “edge.” Yin Yoga is both a practice of deepening one’s awareness and a surrender into stillness as the body is experiencing deep release and restoration.
The guidance to “find your edge,” and to surrender and release into the posture for an extended period of time, is based on both the practitioner’s level of yoga experience and available flexibility. The benefits of a longer posture hold sends signals to the protective mechanisms within the connective tissue and muscles to relax and release deep held tension. Circulation is improved and collagen production is stimulated. The longer hold times also help to improve the elasticity of the connective tissue. Yin Yoga helps to restore balance and vitality to the body.
More commonly known in the west, are the more active forms of yoga. They are considered “yang” and they fall under a category of yoga known as Hatha Yoga. Typically, in a hatha class the various postures are held for five breaths, or in a vinyasa class, which is an active style of continuous flow incorporating individual postures, one breath for each position of the flow sequence, with three to five breaths with the individual posture within the sequence. The standing and flowing nature of these more active yoga practices have many benefits. They aid in building bone density, help to release tension, improves both muscular strength and flexibility and can also reduce mental stress. Being yang in energy, however, makes these forms of yoga the opposite of what a yin practice is all about.
The active motions of these more dynamic practices require specific alignment positions to protect the connective tissue - such as ligaments, from being overstretched. This means that the perspective of alignment is different in a “yang” practice compared to a “yin” practice. With Yin Yoga, students are encouraged to find their “edge” and to go deeper or back off based on awareness of physical sensation. Remember, the intention here is to create space to surrender into the posture, to release tension from deep within, to provide an opportunity for the connective tissue to gain more elasticity. The adage, “use it or lose it,” can be applied to the health and strength of our connective tissue with a Yin Yoga practice.
How to maintain safety and comfort within the Yin Pose? Be sure you can comfortably breathe when holding the various postures. If you need support for your body to be comfortable within the various postures, try using yoga props such as blocks, blankets, bolsters and straps. Using the props as needed will minimize any physical strain and reduces the risk of injury. Props are great because the practitioner receives the appropriate amount of support for their body, which then enables them to fully relax into each yoga posture.
Why practice yin? Yin brings balance to an active and busy life, anyone with a busy lifestyle will benefit from slowing down and surrendering into a practice more focused on stillness. It is also beneficial for people who workout and train hard because it is the opposite of what they are already doing. The time spent exploring their “edge” provides an opportunity to restore the body and focus awareness on sensation.
Yin Yoga, as with other forms of yoga, can have many themes for students to enjoy. Yin for a restorative practice, chakras, better back, more flexible hips, etc. Another benefit of Yin Yoga and holding the postures for a longer period of time, is that it also helps one to cultivate a more focused, steady and relaxed mind. The philosophy of sitting in stillness for a longer period of time allowing for deep held tension to release, also gives the mental state of one’s being ample opportunity to practice being undisturbed by the thoughts in the mind. An intentional focus on the breath can also aid in better breathing capacity as well as serving to cultivate to inner stillness.
The ancient practices of the east time and time again, withstand the test of time. While they may be ushered into the west as a new and interesting fad, they prove over decades to continue to integrate easily into the western medical model and serve the greater wellbeing of those who commit to regularly practicing these holistic modalities for wellness and vitality. If you haven’t yet tried yoga, or if you feel intimidated by the more active, “yang” styles of yoga you might find - with a little open mindedness Yin Yoga is perfect for you!
Bio update - Michelle Davis Wellness is currently on yoga tour within the monadnock region offering a variety of specialty classes, workshops, services and events at local wellness and fitness studios. You will find her at Aloha Healthy Living, Everglow Wellness, The Summit Athletic Center and Basic Balance Acupuncture. Online you can follow can her on FB and IG. If you are interested in yoga, reiki or essential oils, email Michelle for more information at info@michelledaviswellness.com
