What Is Somato Respiratory Integration?

Close your eyes for a second and slowly breathe in through your nose and out through your mouth. Can you feel the air as it moves through the parts of your body that are involved with taking a deep breath?
Respiration is one of the body’s most automated functions, an unconscious process that is necessary for survival. We do it most of the time without any thought or awareness.
However, pain, stress, and trauma can cause disruption and disconnection from our bodies, including our respiratory system. When the body is in a state of disconnection due to injury or illness, we may feel it in other parts of our anatomy as well, such as the organs we use for breathing.
Somato Respiratory Integration, or SRI, is a set of breathing exercises that serve to connect the act of breathing more fully to the body. “Soma” means body and SRI exercises were designed to help one recognize the body’s natural respiratory rhythms utilizing touch and movement.
The exercises used in Somato Respiratory Integration exercises are based on Donald Epstein’s book, “The 12 Stages of Healing,” and help the brain reconnect to one’s physical experiences by exploring the complex relationship between mind, emotions, and body.
Epstein received his Doctor of Chiropractic Degree from New York Chiropractic College in 1977 and through his observation of thousands of people in his practice and seminars, he discovered 12 basic stages of consciousness that he believes are shared by all humanity.
His research showed that each stage of healing was marked by a “rite of passage,” such as an experience or crisis, that helps us connect to the parts of ourselves that have been traumatized or have otherwise suffered damage in some way. In addition, these 12 stages are also identified by their specific patterns of breath, movement, and touch.
In SRI, each stage of healing is correlated with a specific breathing exercise. In his work, Epstein maintains that reconnecting the mind to the body’s internal rhythms can result in increased feelings of joy and well-being.
He is also author of the “Somato Respiratory Integration Workbook,” which outlines exercises from the practice that assist people in the development skills to reconnect a person’s breath, focused movement, and attention in an attempt to more fully integrate the body-mind relationship.
This series of breathing exercises are utilized by practicing chiropractors as a powerful tool that can calm anxiety, keep one grounded, and refocus attention. One can increase one’s body strength through these exercises of the breath, they believe.
SRI also correlates with Network Spinal Analysis, or NSA, which is a gentle touch chiropractic technique that uses only light touches to the spine, rather than cracking. NSA was also developed by Donald Epstein back in the early 1980s.
NSA chiropractors aim to connect patients to their body’s self-healing ability and energy. Touches serve to help the body and nervous system to release tension and trauma and to reconnect. SRI stages can support and integrate the NSA adjustment, or entrainment as it is often called.
Locally, Cheshire Wellness Center, located at 103 Roxbury St. in Keene, can provide SRI services and guidance. Their NetworkSpinal focus on integrative care is designed to offer each patient new options for personal healing, including SRI, which can be used as a tool for healing and empowerment.
The practitioners at Cheshire Wellness Center offer a three-class series that is focused around the three stages of SRI called discovery, transformation, and awaken. According to the website, their seminars are “designed to educate and empower you in the process of self-healing and self-discovery.”
