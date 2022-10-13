Walking the Sacred Way

“Be yourself.” Something deep within him was talking to something deep within me. We were eating breakfast at the Broadway Diner in New York City. This congenial, old buck, about as old then as I am now, stared into my eyes from the fire in his own. Continuing, he said, “The whole spiritual journey boils down to those two words.” He had just said Mass at his Riverdale Center for Religious Research. He was a Catholic mystic, who embraced the teachings of the east, of the Native peoples, of the ‘book of Life’ as he called it, and of the evolving cosmos itself. He called himself an Ecologian. He knew then, in the mid nineteen eighties that the planetary collapse we are seeing now was coming. What made him different was the quiet passion of his response. Being Himself meant that his whole being, body, mind and soul, were engaged in trying to awaken us to our plight. He was a priest of the Earth.
His teachings were framed within a system he called “The New Story.” He loved to say “It’s all a question of story.” The story had four chapters. The first was the story of the birth and evolution of the cosmos. The second chapter was the sprout which we call the Earth. The third chapter, the Biosphere, included the Life Event, evolving from unicellular life to the diversity of living beings we experience. Chapter four was the building of human cultures, the development of humanity over the last tiny percentage of cosmic/earth history. One story in four chapters. One story that continues this moment with my pen and your reading what it is writing. Anyway, Fr. Thomas Berry and I would like to say hello to you. If you Google Thomas Berry, the New Story, 1984, you will find a taste of his work. That thirty-six-year-old guy in the audience who is playing with his brown beard, which now at 75 is Santa Claus white, says “hello” as well. In the voice of Andre the Giant, “hello ladies” and “hello gentlemen.”
I’m a baby boomer, born in 1947, conceived ten months after the dropping of the second bomb on Japan. I graduated from high school in 1965, ground zero for hippiedom. I am a synthesis thinker. I hold degrees in history, art history, literature, theology, psychology and world culture. The spirituality of first peoples, classical cultures and the major systems of consciousness growing out of them have fascinated me all my life. My Doctorate is in the psychology and spirituality of Addiction and Recovery in which I had a practice, called Greenspirit: The Center for Culture and Consciousness, for more than thirty years. My first book, which I wrote in response to Fr. Thomas Berry’s urging, was called Cultural Addiction published by North Atlantic Books. Like many of my generation I did the dance with drugs, drinking and delusion. But by the grace of God I was able to leave it behind and am now in my 44th year of recovery.
There was much to be excited about during the last half of the sixties. While the charismatic cadences of J.F.K., R.F.K. and M.L.K. promised a new understanding of what it meant to be an American, the drug induced deaths of Jimmy Hendrix, Janis Joplin and Jim Morrison became the shadow side of the enthusiasm. Between those two realities in the 1960s, I began to listen to the raspy wisdom of Bob Dylan. He became the first of my greatest teachers. In one of the truly great wisdom songs called “Desolation Row” I first heard the name of my next great teacher, T.S. Eliot. In l972, I started with “The Wasteland” but it is the “Four Quartets”, his Nobel Prize winning poetic masterpiece that would open pathways in my brain that are still bearing fruit to this day. The third piece of my puzzle came at about the same time when I found Joseph Campbell’s Hero with a Thousand Faces, which gave me an actual road map for the spiritual journey. These three teachers guided me to become the man I am today. From Dylan and Eliot I learned about prophetic poetry and from Joseph Campbell I learned how to take the inner journey to be able to the God of my understanding so as to be able to express myself and share with others.
Presently, in the role of spiritual guide, I am offering a program called “Walking the Sacred Road.” The difficult times we are living in call for spiritual leaders who can bring some solace and healing to others. This is an ongoing program that guides you from “The Call” through the seventeen gates of “Adventure” as you attempt to discover the awakening Campbell calls “The Freedom to Live.” Along the journey, I can help you to find the guides that are right for you, whether that be the wisdom of Native Spirituality, Hinduism, Buddhism, Taoism, Confucianism, or Judeo Christianity. My book The Third Covenant celebrates the vision of a French mystic called Teilhard de Chardin, whose work is food for our age, my teacher Thomas Berry and exactly sixty years of research focused on spiritual awakening. Perhaps though, the most important gift I can share is to sit with you as you come to discover the truth of who you are, the truth that will allow you to “Be Yourself” in our hurting world.
If you feel a call to a deeper journey, I look forward to talking with you.
