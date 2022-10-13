Walking the Sacred Way

“Be yourself.” Something deep within him was talking to something deep within me. We were eating breakfast at the Broadway Diner in New York City. This congenial, old buck, about as old then as I am now, stared into my eyes from the fire in his own. Continuing, he said, “The whole spiritual journey boils down to those two words.” He had just said Mass at his Riverdale Center for Religious Research. He was a Catholic mystic, who embraced the teachings of the east, of the Native peoples, of the ‘book of Life’ as he called it, and of the evolving cosmos itself. He called himself an Ecologian. He knew then, in the mid nineteen eighties that the planetary collapse we are seeing now was coming. What made him different was the quiet passion of his response. Being Himself meant that his whole being, body, mind and soul, were engaged in trying to awaken us to our plight. He was a priest of the Earth.

His teachings were framed within a system he called “The New Story.” He loved to say “It’s all a question of story.” The story had four chapters. The first was the story of the birth and evolution of the cosmos. The second chapter was the sprout which we call the Earth. The third chapter, the Biosphere, included the Life Event, evolving from unicellular life to the diversity of living beings we experience. Chapter four was the building of human cultures, the development of humanity over the last tiny percentage of cosmic/earth history. One story in four chapters. One story that continues this moment with my pen and your reading what it is writing. Anyway, Fr. Thomas Berry and I would like to say hello to you. If you Google Thomas Berry, the New Story, 1984, you will find a taste of his work. That thirty-six-year-old guy in the audience who is playing with his brown beard, which now at 75 is Santa Claus white, says “hello” as well. In the voice of Andre the Giant, “hello ladies” and “hello gentlemen.”

