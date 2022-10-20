Urban Bush Women Dance Group at Redfern Arts October 27

Urban Bush Women (UBW), an award-winning dance company founded in 1984, by choreographer Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, will be in the spotlight on Thursday, October 27 at the Redfern Arts Gallery at Keene State College.
They will be performing “Legacy + Lineage + Liberation,” an evening of classic works that transcend genres and amplify the voices of women (+) of color. These iconic works give multiple dimensions of life that resonate in this time of reflection around equity and justice and lift up Black lives in inspiring ways.
Some of the works that they will be performing are: “Give Your Hands to Struggle,” lyrically honors leaders from the Civil Rights era; “Women’s Resistance” fuses power and grace in a call to collective action around truths that bind us all.
“I Don’t Know, but I been Told, If You Keep on Dancin’ You Never Grow Old,” is an energetic mash-up of different dance forms that came out of Black neighborhoods and features a live drummer.
“Haint Blu (Proscenium,)” is a dance-theater work seeped in memory and magic using performance as a center and source of healing, taking us through movement into stillness and rest.
According to UBW, these works have been unearthed, given new vision and strength, and are being sent forward to a new generation In this dynamic evening, audiences are offered UBW’s great sense of musicality, and reflection inside of empathy and joy, and a gracious invitation to respond to what they’re experiencing — and to leave the theater energized and inspired.
Urban Bush Women, through performance, seek to bring stories to light that may have never been told, or not told enough. They do this “from a woman-centered perspective and as members of the African Diaspora community in order to create a more equitable balance of power in the dance world and beyond,” as described on their website.
This is their 38th year using dance as a way to bring together diverse audiences through innovative choreography, community collaboration and artistic leadership development.
Not only do Urban Bush Women perform, they have many other programs including their Summer Leadership Institute which offers embodied learning through dance and movement classes, workshops, asset mapping, dialogue and discussion.
Bold, is a program they use to facilitate multiple workshop possibilities for a variety of different groups and contexts from dance studio to board retreat, using a unique blend of dialogue and movement.
Choreographic Center Initiative, which promotes artistic legacies; projecting the voices of the under-heard and people of color and brings attention to and addresses issues of equity in the dance field and throughout the United States.
“Legacy + Lineage + Liberation,” runs from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., and tickets are available to purchase at the Redfern Arts box office. This event is part of the RAC Redfern Series calendar and is open to the public. Ticket pricing is $30 for the general public, $25 for seniors and youth and free for Keene State College students.
