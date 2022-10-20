Urban Bush Women Dance Group at Redfern Arts October 27
Courtesy Photo

Urban Bush Women (UBW), an award-winning dance company founded in 1984, by choreographer Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, will be in the spotlight on Thursday, October 27 at the Redfern Arts Gallery at Keene State College.

They will be performing “Legacy + Lineage + Liberation,” an evening of classic works that transcend genres and amplify the voices of women (+) of color. These iconic works give multiple dimensions of life that resonate in this time of reflection around equity and justice and lift up Black lives in inspiring ways.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.