The American Heart Association recommends for children and adults to get at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes per week of vigorous aerobic activity, or a combination of both, preferably spread throughout the week.
Cardio is a great way to achieve this recommended activity and it has so many health benefits. Below are some of the top benefits you can achieve from adding cardio into your week.
Brain function: Cardio has been found to improve brain function which helps reduce one’s risk of dementia — no matter what age you are.
Blood flow: An increase in blood flow from cardio will ensure that blood and oxygen continuously flow throughout the body allowing organs to function properly, wounds to heal faster, it aids in heart health and is great for the complexion.
Joints and bones: Cardio can help manage arthritis pain and maintain your joint range of motion, as well as help fight osteoporosis.
Strength: Not only does cardio help build muscle, it can help with endurance, too.
Weight loss: Burning calories can help you lose weight which in turn can make it less likely to develop diabetes and heart disease.
Mood and stress: It can also be a great way to relieve stress, boost moods, decrease depression and enhance self-esteem. Regular exercise has also been proven to help individuals sleep better at night.
Getting some cardio workouts on a treadmill or an elliptical at home, or at the gym, can be a simple and effective way to get those recommended minutes into your week. For just 30 minutes, five days a week, you can achieve the recommended moderate activity. Or, if you choose the vigorous activity, you could get those 75 minutes into just a few days a week.
You may be asking yourself what is the difference between an elliptical and a treadmill? Is one better than the other?
An elliptical is a piece of equipment that is sort of a cross between stair climbing and running — without the impact of either. Some ellipticals have handles that move, you can exercise your upper body, as well.
A treadmill is a device used for walking and running with a looping belt that can continuously move until stopped. Treadmills allow you to walk, jog or run on a flat surface, or you can elevate it to walk on an incline.
Ellipticals are used by many people who need a low impact workout, whether they are suffering from an injury, or maybe even recovering from surgery.
As far as cons go, ellipticals can sometimes be an unnatural movement for your body, and if you have a smaller frame, or a much larger stance, they might not feel as comfortable for you to use. They may also limit your range of exercise.
Because a treadmill is so similar to running outside, or around a track, you will probably burn more calories and use your muscles more than you would on an elliptical.
Cons for a treadmill would be that they are a high impact machine, and they could stress out the joints in your body.
Which one you use is up to you, and you may find that switching it up and using both of them will help keep your workouts more interesting.
Whatever you decide to use, as always, if you have an injury or a health complication it’s important to check in with your doctor before trying out any new exercises or equipment.
