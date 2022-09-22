Time To Break a Sweat

This Sunday, September 25th marks the 44th annual running of the Clarence DeMar Marathon, hosted here in Keene, NH!
Starting on Gilsum, NH’s Main Street, the race follows through the rolling hills of Surry, NH into Keene, NH, and ends with the finish line set up at the archway of Appian Way of the local Keene State College.
But where did the race itself begin?
Back in 1978, three Keene State College faculty members decide to start a fundraising Marathon in honor of seven-time Boston Marathon winner, Clarence DeMar. “They created the current course and organized the race for nearly ten years before they were done with it,” said current Director, Alan Stroshine.
“Then another group took it over for the next twenty-five years until they decided they were going to let the race die off,” Stroshine continued. He went on to describe how at that time, the Rotary Club he belonged to was looking for a fundraiser to promote and decided the DeMar was the perfect candidate.
Stroshine, who was a race volunteer for a number of years; getting up early to distribute the water barrels and tend to other race needs, became the Director in 2012. He went on to say that he even ran the Half Marathon back in 2006. “I had a bit of a midlife crisis event and began training for the DeMar and ran in around twelve other marathons as well.”
This year, the DeMar is expected to have an excellent turnout of around 400-450 people from all over New England and, as a Boston Marathon Qualifying race, other areas as well. It is divided into two sections; the Full 26.2-mile course, and the more common Half-course, which is 13.1 miles, lined with water stations and restroom units.
Described as a world-class experience that brings the best out of the organizers and supporters, both courses involve the best that New Hampshire has to offer; great rolling hills, blue sky, lush foliage between long stints of flats, and even a stretch through sister Cemeteries; Greenlawn, and Woodland.
“My favorite part of the race is the finish line,” said Keene runner and Race Ambassador, Karen Jordan, “As you turn onto the main street and see the crowd cheering for you. There is nothing like that support, it really brings the whole thing home.” Jordan, a five-time finisher of the DeMars Half-Course, has been training with a small group for the last 12 weeks and getting them prepared.
And preparation is key to an event like this.
Most racers spend upwards of 16 weeks preparing for Marathons like the DeMar, having to watch their diet, sleep schedule, and even the weather when training. “You really have to listen to your body, pay attention to how it feels. Learning the difference between muscle soreness or the beginnings of an injury is key,” said Alan Stroshine when asked about the training he went through for his ’06 run.
Another local runner, Jacob Hulslander of Richmond, NH, chimed in on the importance of mindset and pacing while running a marathon, “You have to set yourself up in categories, like timeframes for each part of the race, how I feel during that time, and a mantra. The moment I get those three, my mind shuts off and I hit that pace for the long haul.”
The DeMar’s Friday and Saturday Pre-Race Schedule can be found at https://clarencedemar.com/race-information/race-weekend along with more information about the DeMar itself. Sunday’s firing gun is set to go off at 7 am sharp for the Full course, 8 am for the Half course and Super Seniors Marathon, and 8:30 am for the Kid’s Marathon.
