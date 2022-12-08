The Nutcracker Performances in the Area

Ballet, and most any other forms of dance can be a wonderful way to exercise one’s mind and body.
Not only does ballet help improve the condition of your heart and lungs, it can increase strength and endurance, as well as tone muscles and burn calories. Because ballet uses the full range of muscles, it can be great for cognitive functions such as concentration and coordination.
As with most other forms of exercise, there are also some risks that go along with ballet such as overuse injuries like stress fractures or tendonitis. Dancers are also at risk for other injuries like sprains and torn cartilage. It’s important to train with a professional to help avoid injuries such as these.
Whether you are interested in dancing yourself, or just enjoy watching others perform — it’s the perfect time of the year to enjoy a Nutcracker performance.
The Nutcracker is a Christmas story told through ballet. According to nutcracker.com, “Alexandre Dumas Père’s adaptation of the story by E.T.A. Hoffmann was set to music by Tchaikovsky and originally choreographed by Marius Petipa. It was commissioned by the director of Moscow’s Imperial Theatres, Ivan Vsevolozhsky, in 1891, and premiered a week before Christmas in 1892. Since premiering in western countries in the 1940s, this ballet has become perhaps the most popular to be performed around Christmas time.”
The story centers around a young girl named Clara who is gifted a nutcracker from her godfather during a holiday party. After everyone has gone to bed the nutcracker comes to life and turns into a prince, battles an evil mouse king and brings Clara on a magical adventure to the Kingdom of the Sweets where she meets the Sugar Plum Fairy and gets to watch an extravagant performance of many different dancers, before she returns to her bed.
Many people around the world have a holiday tradition of getting dressed up and going to watch a live performance of “The Nutcracker” ballet every year.
This year, there will be two performances at the Colonial Theatre in Keene.
The New York Theatre Ballet will be performing “The Nutcracker, A Holiday Ballet for the Whole Family,” on Dec. 17 at 1 and 4 p.m.
“From clockwork imps to a luminous owl that flies above the audience, mice dressed in polka dots and dancers dancing with huge chopsticks, this timeless, re-imagined classic bursts with energy and excitement. This holiday ballet, danced to Tchaikovsky’s beloved score, is set in Art Nouveau style circa 1907 with innovative choreography by long-time NYTB choreographer, Keith Michael; set design by Gillian Bradshaw-Smith; and costumes by Resident Costume Designer of the Metropolitan Opera, Sylvia Taalsohn Nolan.”
Tickets to the performances are $35 for adults and $25 for youth. If you are unable to attend a performance in person, Keith Michael’s “The Nutcracker,” is part of the Once Upon a Ballet subscription series of one-hour ballets for children and families. Subscriptions and single tickets are available at https://nytb.org.
The Colonial Theatre is located at 95 Main St., Keene. For more information or to purchase tickets visit https://thecolonial.org or call 603-352-2033.
There will also be two performances of “The Nutcracker” by The Dance Factory on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m., at Springfield High School in Springfield, Vt.
Performed by dancers from across Windsor and Windham counties, this family-friendly holiday ballet is professionally costumed and features original choreography by Ashley Hensel-Browning and Susan Hagan.
Tickets to the performance are $14 for adults and $9 for youth.
Springfield High School is located at 303 South St., Springfield, Vt. For more information visit www.dancefactoryvt.com, or call 802-875-2561
