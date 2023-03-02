Dreaming of a beachside vacation by the Mediterranean Sea?
It may not be a comparable substitute, but you can live a Mediterranean lifestyle right here in New England by incorporating the region’s traditional and delicious way of eating. Even better, it could be of great benefit to your health.
The Mediterranean diet has long been touted as health-friendly and slimming, but what does this way of eating entail exactly? Drawing on the cuisines of countries that border the Mediterranean Sea, like France, Spain, Greece, and Italy, the diet focuses on plant-based foods, like vegetables, fruit, whole grains, legumes, and nuts.
The primary source of fat in the diet is olive oil, which provides monosaturated fat to lower both overall cholesterol and the bad types of cholesterol. In addition, nuts and seeds provide monounsaturated fats.
You’ve probably heard about the benefits of eating certain types of fish, like salmon, mackerel, sardines, and albacore tuna, which are high in omega-3 fatty acids. These fish contain polyunsaturated fats that also can decrease levels of body inflammation and triglycerides to reduce blood clotting and lower stroke risks.
Because of their many health benefits, fish and seafood are part of the Mediterranean diet and are often recommended to be eaten twice weekly on this plan. Dairy and poultry can also be consumed in restricted quantities, but red meat, butter, and sugary foods should be eaten only rarely.
The Mayo Clinic notes that the diet became of interest to physicians back in the 1950s when they observed that people in the areas close to the Mediterranean Sea had a higher life expectancy and showed fewer diagnoses of cardiovascular disease. Many studies have since concluded that implementing a Mediterranean-type diet can be preventative for heart disease and stroke.
A 2018 study examined a group of people at high risk of cardiovascular disease over a five-year period. They were divided into two subsections, with one following the Mediterranean Diet and the other maintaining a low-fat diet.
Results of the study showed that the Mediterranean diet group had a 30 percent lower relative risk of having a cardiovascular event like heart attack, stroke or cardiovascular-related death. The researchers concluded that it was the healthy fats in the diet that added the protective benefits over the low-fat diet.
The American Health Association recommends a Mediterranean-style of diet (heart.org/en/healthy-living/healthy-eating/eat-smart/nutrition-basics/mediterranean-diet) and says, “This style of eating can play a big role in preventing heart disease and stroke and reducing risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.”
The American Diabetes Association also reports that this diet is one example of “healthful eating patterns that have shown positive results in research” regarding the prevention of type 2 diabetes (diabetesjournals.org/care/article/42/Supplement_1/S46/31274/5-Lifestyle-Management-Standards-of-Medical-Care).
In addition to regulating the types of fats consumed, the diet also assists in overall health by limiting sodium, which can raise blood pressure and increase heart attack or stroke risk. A whole-food, plant-based diet of unprocessed foods is naturally lower in sodium.
Processed plant-based foods, however, can have higher levels of sodium because it is often used as a flavor enhancer and preservative, so beware that not all plant-based foods are created equal. Convenience items like vegan meats and canned beans will still have increased levels of sodium.
The diet discourages the consumption of refined carbohydrates, like sugar and white flour, which cause blood sugar to spike, and add excess calories to your diet with low nutritional benefit. Sugary drinks and highly processed foods have been shown to be extremely detrimental to one’s overall health.
Additionally, foods in the Mediterranean diet are high in fiber, helping to reduce inflammation and positively impact the digestive system by pushing waste through the large intestine. They are high in antioxidants as well, which fight off free radicals in the body and protect against cancer.
There are numerous websites and resources available online that provide multitudes of information and weekly menu-planning tips for those interested in learning more. For anyone concerned about the boredom of this type of diet, many cookbooks have been published to promote the Mediterranean way of eating with exciting and varied recipes.
Of course, individuals should always consult with their physician before implementing a new diet or lifestyle regime that can potentially impact any health diagnosis or prescription medications. Your physician may wish to provide you with additional resources, recommendations, and cautionary advice before making long-term dietary changes.
