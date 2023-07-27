The Health Benefits of the Sun

We know that too much time spent in the sun can be detrimental to our skin and that sunscreen should be worn if we’re outside for long periods of time, but is the sun also good for our bodies?
The short answer is yes, but with a caveat. The sun’s ultraviolet (UV) radiation can penetrate our skin and damage cell DNA, which can lead to skin cancer.
What are a few of the researched health benefits of the sun? And, most importantly, how can we balance the benefits with the risks?
Vitamin D
The ultraviolet-B radiation produced by the sun causes our skin to create vitamin D, which is known to regulate the body’s absorption of calcium and phosphorus, benefit blood cells, and maintain immune system function.
Vitamin D is crucial to the growth and development of bones and teeth in children, and it improves our resistance to certain diseases, such as multiple sclerosis and other autoimmune conditions which have been linked to low levels of this nutrient.
According to one study, a 30-minute exposure to the sun while wearing a swimsuit will produce 50,000 international units (IUs) of vitamin D in most Caucasian people, 20,000 to 30,000 IUs in tanned people, and 8,000 to 10,000 IUs in dark-skinned people.
Serotonin Effects & Depression
Researchers have found that sun exposure increases the brain’s release of serotonin, a hormone that boosts one’s mood. In reverse, darkness triggers the brain to release melatonin, a hormone that helps us sleep.
That said, it makes sense that when our sun exposure is low, our serotonin levels are also lower. For people living in colder climates like the Northeast, sun exposure drops significantly during the winter months, leading to low levels of serotonin and what is now called major depression with seasonal pattern.
Previously known as seasonal affective disorder, or by its acronym SAD, this type of depression is attributed to the changing seasons and shorter daytime hours. Maintaining consistent sun exposure, even when the temperatures drop, can be key to avoiding the mental health effects of low serotonin levels.
Light therapy or purchasing a light therapy box that mimics sunlight are also research-based treatments for boosting serotonin levels during wintertime.
Regulation of Sleep Cycles
The body’s circadian clock is responsive to light and the sun as signals to wake up, while darkness is a signal to sleep. According to the CDC, the circadian clock is most sensitive to light in the two hours before bedtime, during the night, and in the hour after you wake.
As we age, our eyes are less able to absorb light. This can be problematic because our eyes also need a certain level of light to set the body’s internal clock and assist with sleep.
Exposure to sunlight early in the morning is believed to help us sleep better at night as does avoiding bright light in the hours right before bedtime. If you want to be more alert, increase the amount of light exposure you have during the daytime.
Physical Activity
It goes without saying that most people who spend more time, or an equal amount of time, outdoors than inside are engaging in higher levels of physical activity, leading to improved health and well-being. Of course, it’s also possible to be active while indoors, such as at the gym, but much of our general physical activity, especially during the warmer months, tends to take place outdoors.
From gardening and walking the dog, to playing with our kids, swimming or biking, time spent doing physical activities in the sunlight can be beneficial to our hearts, muscles, bones, and bodies.
How Much Is Too Much?
There is no straightforward number or concrete answer to this question. The recommended amount of time is different for everyone, and many factors need to be accounted for, such as skin tone, age, health history, diet, and geographical location.
According to the World Health Organization, just 5 to 15 minutes of sunlight exposure to the arms, hands, and face a few times weekly is enough to boost vitamin D, but the sun must be able to penetrate the skin without sunscreen or clothing. Avoid sunburn and overexposure to the sun during its strongest mid-day hours.
If you have questions about the appropriate amount of exposure for your body, or health concerns that could be worsened by time spent in the sun, always consult your physician before making any lifestyle changes.
As with most things in life, balance is key. Moderating our time spent in the sun and utilizing known safety strategies will optimize its health benefits and minimize damage.
