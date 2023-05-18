The Benefits of Medication Compounding

According to the Federal Drug Administration (FDA), “drug compounding is often regarded as the process of combining, mixing, or altering ingredients to create a medication tailored to the needs of an individual patient.”

The FDA goes on to define compounding as the combination of two-plus drugs and to add that compounded drugs are not FDA-approved. Despite the absence of governmental approval, meaning that the FDA “does not verify the safety or effectiveness of compounded drugs,” compounded medications can serve a beneficial purpose for many patients and consumers and the practice of compounding is regulated by state boards of pharmacy and pharmacists must adhere to federal regulations, as well as being accountable to federal and state authorities.


