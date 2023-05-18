The Benefits of Medication Compounding

According to the Federal Drug Administration (FDA), “drug compounding is often regarded as the process of combining, mixing, or altering ingredients to create a medication tailored to the needs of an individual patient.”
The FDA goes on to define compounding as the combination of two-plus drugs and to add that compounded drugs are not FDA-approved. Despite the absence of governmental approval, meaning that the FDA “does not verify the safety or effectiveness of compounded drugs,” compounded medications can serve a beneficial purpose for many patients and consumers and the practice of compounding is regulated by state boards of pharmacy and pharmacists must adhere to federal regulations, as well as being accountable to federal and state authorities.
A compounded drug may be necessary for a patient unable to take a typical FDA-approved medication, due to an allergy to the dye used or because they are unable to swallow it in pill form and need a liquid medication. Compounding can also be utilized to customize dosage strength and provide a more pleasant flavor for the patient.
Medical providers regularly prescribe compounded medicines for these types of necessary situations and compounding pharmacies exist around the country. Compounding pharmacy preparations can be either non-sterile or sterile and utilize compounding tools such as a mortar and pestle for grinding, graduated cylinders to measure liquids, balances for weighing solids, spatulas, and ointment slabs.
The American Pharmacists Association estimates there to be about 7,500 pharmacies across the United States that specialize in compounding services, meaning that those facilities spend the majority of their business hours compounding preparations for patients. While all pharmacists are trained in compounding in pharmacy school, pharmacists who provide specialized compounding services typically have advanced training in compounding.
A second arm in the field is the compounding of veterinarian-prescribed medications for pets. As with humans, animal compounding is done to meet an individual pet’s specific needs. Common examples of pet compounding include the mixing of two injectable drugs, altering crushed tablets into an oral paste or liquid form, or adding an appealing “pet-friendly” flavoring to the drug.
After nearly 50 years in business, The Apothecary on Main Street in Keene closed its doors in March of 2018. The longtime downtown staple was opened in 1969 by the late George Roentsch, who compounded medications for Monadnock Region patients until 2009. The county’s only compounding pharmacy, the business was taken over by his wife Mary at the time of George’s passing in 2011 and continued until 2018.
Apprenticed by her father, George, at The Apothecary, Rebecca Roentsch Montrone is carrying on his legacy and mortar and pestle traditions today at her downtown business, Wondrous Roots, on Roxbury Street in Keene. Montrone is a certified holistic health practitioner, nutritionist, and traditional apothecary/herbalist and has operated the private consulting practice and botanical pharmacy since 2012.
Wondrous Roots offers nutritional consultations and holistic medicine solutions to address a wide range of health problems. Montrone’s focus is on health solutions, rather than just the treatment of symptoms and the store offers a large selection of supplements, skincare, and home products.
As of last year, the eastern side of the Monadnock Region is also now home to a compounding pharmacy. Taking its name inspiration from the closed Keene business, The Apothecary Pharmacy on Depot Square in Peterborough opened in July of 2022. Owner Gloria Shkolnik is a trained and licensed pharmacist who has specialized in the compounding of medications for more than 20 years.
The community pharmacy specializes in non-sterile compounding of medications for both human and pet patients. In addition, the wellness boutique carries high-quality supplements, wholistic products, organic and non-toxic skincare, home gifts, and children’s products. Shkolnik places emphasis on education and customer service, encouraging anyone interested to contact her for a consultation.
For more information about the services provided by Wondrous Roots in Keene, visit online at wondrousroots.org. To learn more about The Apothecary Pharmacy in Peterborough, visit theapothecarynh.com.
