My nursing career began in our kitchen. My dad was filling our kerosene stove when it caught fire, severely burning his hands. My mother pinned her Boston City nurse’s cap on my head, threw her cape over my shoulders and I was put in charge of bringing dad drinks and snacks and keeping him company. I was five years old.
Then and there, I decided to become a nurse.
Most of my early career focused on Eldercare but I was soon drawn to caring for people with dementia - folks who could no longer remember how to care for themselves. I wrote Take a Left…or Is It a Right? as a user-friendly, step-by-step guide for family members thrust into the difficulties and challenges of caring for someone with memory loss.
When someone you care about is diagnosed with dementia, their memory loss affects not only their daily lives, but also yours. You become a round-the-clock caregiver to someone diagnosed with an unfathomable disease.
If the issue was a headache, a cough or a cold, you would fall back on what’s in your medicine cabinet. But now, you’ll be removing the aspirin, the cough syrup and the vaporub to make way for a bevy of drugs you’ve never heard of and can barely pronounce - drugs you will have to administer to someone who has never taken more than supplements or the occasional aspirin or antibiotic. You’ll be called on to make decisions when you’d much prefer to run and hide. You’ll have many questions, and first and foremost: What should I do right now?
Home from the doctor’s, you’re both devastated but…it’s lunchtime. So, make the best peanut butter and jelly sandwich on the planet, brew a pot of coffee and sit down with your loved-one. Look at those recent photos you took at the family reunion or your niece’s wedding. Work together on the jigsaw puzzle set up in the den. Take the dog for a walk. Tonight will be time enough to call your children or trusted friends and tell them what’s happened.
Alzheimer’s disease, and other types of dementia, progress slowly. Take a Left…or Is It a Right? will not tell you how to cure it because, as yet, there is no cure…but it will pass along tips and interventions for dealing with it. It will also provide basic information, a few statistics, heartwarming stories and an amazing number of available resources to help you.
Everyone’s journey with dementia is different, but for the moment, just take each day as it comes. It may seem hard to believe, but there will be reasons to smile.
Offering hope where there is none and joy when least expected, Star Kachadoorian’s book includes related topics such as: Medications, Nutrition, Memory Care Facilities, Respite Care, Hospice and Palliative Care and the effects of the 2020 pandemic on dementia patients. It is available locally at Toadstool Bookstore, Monadnock Community Hospital and from Amazon. Take a Left…or Is It a Right? includes several poems, such as The Broken Pot, by Suzi Brumaghim, the author’s niece:
The Broken Pot
by Suzi Brumaghim
I am a broken pot
with ragged seams repaired
and glued lines that show
that I have lived and hurt
and shattered…
but am somehow holding together.
Life wounds us; life glues us
and everyone knows a broken pot
is stronger than its wounds
stronger than its anger.
Stronger.
I am a broken pot
but I still hold water
BEAUTIFULLY!
Star is a life-long Jaffrey, NH resident who, now retired, spends time in Virginia with family. She may be contacted at P.O. Box 667, Jaffrey, NH 03542.
