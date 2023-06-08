Tick season is in full swing and you may have heard that it could be a pretty bad season.
The most active months for ticks in this area are April through October. Which, of course, are the most active months for people to go outside.
Tick bite prevention is the key to avoiding Lyme disease and there are a few ways to do that.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), your best bet is to be proactive in your efforts by educating yourself on where you can expect to come in contact with ticks. Ticks live in grassy, brushy and wooded areas. They also can live on animals.
The best way to avoid getting tick bites is by treating your clothing and gear with products containing 0.5% Permethrin. You can use Permethrin to treat boots and shoes, clothing and camping and hiking gear. Once treated, Permethrin can actually remain protective even after several washes. There are also Permethrin-treated clothing and gear on the market if you’d rather not treat anything yourself.
Another way the CDC recommends treating for ticks is using Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellents containing DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus (OLE), Para-Menthane-Diol (PMD), or 2-Undecanone. Make sure you follow the instructions on the labels of these products to use them safely and effectively. Some products may be unsafe for young children.
If you are against using chemical based products or have young children, the Farmer’s Almanac recommends the below natural remedies:
Cedar oil: This spray is a non-toxic natural tick and insect repellent. It can be sprayed directly on clothing, skin and even on pets.
Eucalyptus oil: This oil can be mixed with distilled water and used as a spray for skin, clothing and shoes. It can be good at repelling and even killing ticks.
Neem oil: Neem oil can be rubbed directly onto skin, diluted or not. This oil can also be used to help remove ticks by applying a drop or two directly onto the tick. Doing this may trigger the tick to extract itself from the skin on its own.
You could also mix up your own tick and insect repellent with this simple recipe below:
Homemade Tick and Insect Repellent
9 drops citronella essential oil
6 drops Tea Tree essential oil
6 drops Peppermint essential oils
1 tablespoon almond oil or jojoba oil
Even after using chemical or natural remedies, ticks may still make their way onto your body or on your clothes.
The best way to tackle the ticks is to check your clothing and gear after you’re done outside. Any ticks that are found should be removed. You can also tumble dry your clothes on high heat for 10 minutes to kill any remaining ticks.
Showering within two hours of coming indoors has been proven to reduce lyme, as well. Showering will help wash off any unattached ticks and it is a great opportunity to do a tick check.
When checking for ticks, the usual places they may attach are under the arms, in and around the ears, inside the belly button, the backs of the knees, in and around the hair, between the legs, and around the waist.
Additionally, you can treat your yard or outdoor spaces by clearing tall grass and brush around your home. The CDC recommends placing a three-foot wide barrier of wood chips or gravel between lawns and wooded areas and around patios and play equipment. Mow your lawn frequently and rake leaves and remove piles.
