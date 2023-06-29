Spiritualist Alicia Parrish Will Be Guest Medium in Keene

Alicia Parrish will not tell your future. “Beware of future telling,” she says when asked what to look for (and avoid) when trying to find a medium. “Please, you can’t tell sh*t.” Even if she could, she wouldn’t. “That’s too much responsibility.” Parrish is a medium and practices spiritualism, a religious movement that’s centered around the concept of the eternal soul.
If you’ve heard of spiritualism, it might be in the context of the infamous Fox sisters, who admitted to faking their seances but still played a large part in spreading the practice. Perhaps you’re familiar with how Mary Todd Lincoln found comfort in spiritualism after her son Willie died, or how frenemies Arthur Conan Doyle and Harry Houdini were on a long-running quest to disprove what the other believed (the Sherlock Holmes author was all in on spiritualism; the magician was convinced it was generally a hoax).
Parrish – who will be the guest medium for a Cycles of Spirit gathering on July 3 at Keene’s Unitarian Universalist Church – faced plenty of her own skepticism growing up. “The intuitive gift runs in my family,” she says. “[My grandmother] had precognitive dreams,” Parrish explains. “She could dream when people were going to die, how they were going to die, and the exact dates – including her own.” Parrish assumed her experiences – receiving communication from people who had died and “just knowing when things would happen” – were normal until her late 20s, when she mentioned it to her mother. “She goes, ‘You will stop that right now,’” Parrish recalls.
Parrish did not stop it. Instead, she ended up in England where she met Rita Berkowitz, a highly respected medium. Berkowitz advised Parrish to go to Arthur Findlay College, which specializes in mediumship and spirituality, so she did. Shortly after, Parrish also met medium John Holland who saw great potential in her abilities but told her Arthur Finley would kick her a*s. (“He was correct,” Parrish confirms.)
Since then, her spiritualist practice has taken Parrish across Europe and the United States. She does physical mediumship, meaning she holds seances to communicate with people who have passed on. While there are many interpretations of the practice, Parrish says that, in general, spiritualists believe the soul is eternal, but typically not in reincarnation. Instead, your soul gets a short period of time in a human vessel, but otherwise exists on an alternate plane, making appearances through mediums when they need to get a message to the human realm. When Parrish makes a connection, “I see them how they were when they were here,” she explains. “The soul is eternal. It’s that soul energy coming through.”
Parrish knows almost immediately whether or not she’ll be able to make a connection with someone. “If they cannot connect in five minutes, I say, you know what? We’re not gonna waste my time and your money and time and my energy and your energy.” She’s wary of any medium who tries for longer, especially if they start “fishing,” the industry term for the “I see your father… or maybe it’s your grandfather… or an uncle? A father figure?” type of wavering.
Parrish can pass on a message from a dead person, but she isn’t able to interpret it for the person receiving the reading. She recounts giving messages to some of her students. Parrish saw one woman’s grandfather holding a coal shovel, then grabbing his chest and collapsing. The student, who’d never met her grandfather, thanked Parrish but didn’t seem particularly moved. A few days later, she called Parrish back to say she’d learned her grandfather worked in the coal mines and had died of a heart attack. This inspired her to dig deeper into her family history, ultimately discovering that her father was not her biological dad. It sounds like the first episode of a true crime podcast, but Parrish says she tells me this to emphasize that she is legitimately communicating with people who’ve died, not reading client’s minds or picking up on details they’d accidentally let slip. How could that be the case if this woman’s grandfather was previously a mystery to her?
Parrish is proud to do readings for all types and says she’s never really experienced a lasting negative energy, even after a reading with darker topics. Instead, she likens the post-session experience to how an introvert might feel at the end of a party: sick of talking to people and ready to decompress alone. “I just wanna get home,” she says. “I just wanna sit. I don’t want anybody talking. No thoughts, because I’ve just been spoken to for so long.”
The service at KUUC on July 3 will more closely follow the format of a religious sermon than a seance, likely with a theme of finding and using your own spiritual gifts. Parrish never does much heavy planning for her services: Instead, she improvises by pulling from the energy in whatever room she’s speaking to, a process that, due to her intuitive gifts, can begin a few days before the event. “I will get up there and I will just start speaking and it’s like exactly what everybody needed to hear,” she says. “That’s all being inspired by the energy of something higher than myself from another world.”
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?
