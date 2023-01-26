Sentinel Health Lab’s ‘Invisible Illness’ podcast to launch in February

The Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab will soon launch its first podcast.
The four-episode series, Invisible Illness, is hosted by Sentinel Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger and produced by Sentinel Digital Community Engagement Journalist James Rinker.
Each episode features a different person with a mental or physical diagnosis that’s not outwardly visible.
A Manchester man talks about his recovery from a substance-use disorder. A Keene woman describes how she found the silver linings in living with a mental health diagnosis during COVID-19. Another Keene resident describes what it was like growing up with epilepsy. And a Swanzey woman speaks about living with Type 1 diabetes the past 40 years.
The podcast aims to shed light on their daily experiences and debunk misinformation about these illnesses.
“We’re excited about this podcast as it offers us a way to reach new audiences with important information and experiences,” said Terrence Williams, Sentinel president and COO. “We hope that those who listen will be moved by these people and the challenges they face and that, in some cases, it may prompt others to get help.”
The Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab is funded by The Sentinel and several local donors, including The Putnam Foundation, Dartmouth Health-Cheshire Medical Center, Clark-Mortenson Financial Services, the Richards Group, Fenton Family Dealerships and the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.
