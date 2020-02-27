Psychic Fairs Promote Spiritual, Emotional Wellness

Staying healthy can mean many things, from physical strength to emotional vigor. And for many, spiritual health can be just as important.
Held the first Saturday of every month at LifePath Fellowship in Jaffrey, a Psychic Fair brings together spiritualist readers and others from throughout New England. It’s been offered monthly for more than four years, according to LifePath Rev. Elaine San Soucie, to assist people in learning more about themselves.
“[We can also] help them heal in a variety of ways,” she said.
The Fair features mediums, card readers (tarot, angel, fairy and others), intuitives and psychics, as well as auric photographers and even animal communicators.
“We really hope visitors gain much peace and greater understandings [at the Fair],” San Soucie said.
The next Psychic Fair at LifePath Fellowship is slated for March 7, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $25 for 20-minute readings.
Guided Path Wellness will present The Hive Psychic and Wellness Fair later in the month – March 21 at 9 a.m. – at The Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship in Keene. Visitors are invited to “enjoy a day of wellness” that will feature healers and readers, as well as vendors from the metaphysical and wellness communities.
Another similar event is being held March 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Hunt Memorial Library in Nashua, hosted by City Arts Nashua. This will be the 10th year for this event, featuring more readers than in years past. Some of the visionaries who will be available to meet with visitors during the event include Colleen Costello, an internationally renowned Irish psychic medium, tarot reader, para investigator, television personality, and life and business coach; Robert Menard, a tarot card reader who also offers 3D real-time aura photography; Lori Haynes, a certified medium, psychic and healer; and Stacey Smith, an empath, medical intuitive, reiki master teacher and co-owner of The Healing Power of Flowers (a metaphysical wellness center) in Salem.