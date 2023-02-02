Powerful Pomegranate for Health & Beauty
The word pomegranate is believed to be derived from two medieval Latin words pomum meaning “apple” and granatum meaning “seeded.” Historical records show that man’s relationship with pomegranate cultivation and use dates back to 4000 BC. Spanning from Iran to Northern India, Pomegranate Trees are indigenous to the Mediterranean and East. Sometimes called the “Chinese Apple,” pomegranate’s range in size similar to a lemon or grapefruit, and commonly are found to be about the size of an apple. Most often recognized with their bright red skin, there are some color variations ranging from a pale yellowish-orange to deep burgundy, or even pinkish-purple.

The pomegranate fruit, also known as, “The Fruit of Life,” or “Nature’s Power Fruit,” is highly regarded for its many health enhancing properties. It is richer in antioxidants than both cranberry juice and green tea and is considered a superfood due to its high polyphenol and flavonoid content. The pomegranate fruit, when consumed regularly, has been shown to have many health enhancing properties. Such as reducing inflammation, lowering blood pressure, supporting brain health and reducing the risk of diabetes. Pomegranate has also been noted to aid in the prevention of many cancers*.

