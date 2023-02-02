Powerful Pomegranate for Health & Beauty

The word pomegranate is believed to be derived from two medieval Latin words pomum meaning “apple” and granatum meaning “seeded.” Historical records show that man’s relationship with pomegranate cultivation and use dates back to 4000 BC. Spanning from Iran to Northern India, Pomegranate Trees are indigenous to the Mediterranean and East. Sometimes called the “Chinese Apple,” pomegranate’s range in size similar to a lemon or grapefruit, and commonly are found to be about the size of an apple. Most often recognized with their bright red skin, there are some color variations ranging from a pale yellowish-orange to deep burgundy, or even pinkish-purple.
The pomegranate fruit, also known as, “The Fruit of Life,” or “Nature’s Power Fruit,” is highly regarded for its many health enhancing properties. It is richer in antioxidants than both cranberry juice and green tea and is considered a superfood due to its high polyphenol and flavonoid content. The pomegranate fruit, when consumed regularly, has been shown to have many health enhancing properties. Such as reducing inflammation, lowering blood pressure, supporting brain health and reducing the risk of diabetes. Pomegranate has also been noted to aid in the prevention of many cancers*.
Underneath it’s thin, slightly tough skin, are many edible seeded arils that contain the antioxidant rich pomegranate juice. Just as the skin of the fruit can vary with color, the arils inside can also vary with color. Most commonly, pomegranates will have bright ruby colored seed arils. Sometimes lighter colored or white arils are found depending on the variety.
For a quick reference, the benefits of pomegranate are separated into two categories below:
Medicinally - Regenerative, Anti-Microbial, Anti inflammatory
Cosmetically - Regenerative, Antioxidant, Anti-Aging, Anti Inflammatory
The benefits of pomegranate are more than just nutritional health. Used by humankind for thousands of years, there are records of its use by the Egyptians and Greeks. Pomegranate is also mentioned in the Bible for its many beautifying benefits. Its high antioxidant content fights free radicals, it is highly moisturizing and stimulates cellular renewal making pomegranate an excellent botanical for healthy skin and hair.
A process known as cold pressing is used to extract the highly nutritious oil from the edible seeds resulting in a nourishing carrier oil known as, Pomegranate Seed Oil (Pomegranate Oil).
Pomegranate Oil is highly moisturizing and regenerating, making it a top pick for holistic skin care practitioners, as well as DIY skincare enthusiasts. This antioxidant rich, therapeutic carrier oil fights free radicals - the causes of fine lines and wrinkles. Pomegranate Oil deeply penetrates the skin stimulating the regeneration of skin cells. It is non-comedogenic making it suitable for all skin types including acne prone, sun damaged and mature skin. For skin disorders such as eczema and psoriasis, Pomegranate Oil offers deep hydration that relieves discomfort caused by dryness and soothes the feeling of itchiness that accompanies dry, flaking skin.
Pomegranate Oil also offers UV protection. Ellagic Acid** found in Pomegranate Seed Oil, offers UVB protection from the sun - slowing down a process known as photoaging (a leading cause of fine lines and wrinkles). Simply applying a layer of Pomegranate Oil to the skin before applying sunblock or applying Pomegranate Oil to the skin after sun exposure can provide protective benefits due to sun exposure.
A quick reference guide of the main chemical constituents of Pomegranate Seed Oil and some of their functions are listed below:
Punicic Acid- boosts collagen production while also reducing collagen loss.
Oleic Acid - maintains the softness, suppleness and radiance of skin and hair.
Linoleic Acid - promotes moisture retention in the skin and hair.
Palmitic Acid -has emollient properties.
Stearic Acid - has exceptional cleansing properties.
Phytosterols - relieve the skin of sun damage, promote newer and firmer skin, and boost collagen production.
Topcopherol (Vitamin E) - antioxidant properties that slow the signs of aging, boosts circulation, reduces the appearance of scars.
Flavonoids - are powerful antioxidants, polyphenols, used in natural healing because of their known health benefits.
RECIPE
Non-toxic, DIY Sunblock with Pomegranate Seed Oil. Try this recipe at home or explore other online recipes to create your own formula.
DIY Sunblock
1/2 cup coconut
1/4 cup shea butter
1/4 cup beeswax
1 Tbsp pomegranate seed oil
2 Tbsp zinc oxide powder
2 Tbsp aloe vera gel
10 drops of lavender essential oil (PLEASE note if you choose to self-select oils, do not use citrus oils!!!! They can cause skin sensitivity when exposed to the sun. Lavender is suggested because it is a skin soothing essential oil. Frankincense is another great option to use with your DIY sunblock).
Directions - In a mixing bowl combine the coconut oil, shea butter and beeswax. Place in a double boiler (or use a microwave for 30 second intervals) stirring with whisk until melted and well blended. Add in pomegranate seed oil, whisk until well blended. Stir in zinc oxide, aloe vera and essential oil. Whisk all ingredients until well blended. Pour mixture into a glass mason jar and let cool for 30 minutes.
