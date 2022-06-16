Procrastination is one of the biggest obstacles we face in achieving our dreams because we have so many things that we can do, that we often end up doing nothing at all. In a world where there are so many distractions and so much demand for our attention, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to focus on what would genuinely give us an extraordinary quality of life. This can make us feel stuck -- as if life is happening to us and not the other way around.
How often have you been so busy with life that it feels like there is no time to do the things you genuinely want to do? Time is your most valuable asset, and how you use it will determine what you create or fail to create in your life. We are bombarded with information, demands, and distractions every day. If we don’t decide what’s most important, we will be lost in a sea of options. Finding our focus is essential for achieving any goal, even if the goal is just getting through each day.
The first step in overcoming the habit of procrastination is to be clear on what you want from every area of your life. This clarity will give you the power, direction, and target needed to build a vision worth chasing. Along with knowing what you want, you should also be very clear about why you want it. When you know your “why,” you will have a sense of purpose and inspiration, which is critical for staying focused long term.
The second step in overcoming procrastination is learning how to break a task up into smaller chunks. How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time! No matter how large, you can break down any task into smaller tasks that are easier to wrap your mind around. Doing this empowers you to take back control of an overwhelming situation.
Once the task has been broken into smaller pieces, the next step is learning the power of immediacy. What is one thing you can do immediately? No matter how small, doing something will break the pattern of procrastination. That feeling of accomplishment is compelling! Each task you complete will create momentum and motivate you to keep going.
As a reformed perfectionist myself, one of my favorite sayings is, “Progress, not perfection.” Don’t wait for things to be perfect before taking that first step. That perfect moment will never come. And besides, many times, you won’t know what to do next until after taking that first step. All that matters is progress.
Like learning anything else, these strategies may not come quickly at first. Stick with it. With consistent practice, you will develop the habit of taking action instead of feeling stuck and spinning your wheels. You will happen to life, rather than life happening to you!