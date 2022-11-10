One Registered Dietitian Says Farewell

Doctor nutritionist, dietician and female patient on consultation in the office

 Stevica Mrdja

For the past year I’ve been sharing my thoughts on different health and wellness topics. We’ve talked about stress, gut health, mindful eating, emotional overeating, and raising kids who are healthy eaters. Today will be a little different. Today, I’m saying goodbye.

I’ll be leaving Cheshire Medical Center (CMC) on Nov 4, 2022. I’m moving to Savannah, Georgia to start a new adventure. I’m looking forward to spending time with the dolphins, sun, water, and birds, and getting to know a new community while I figure out what’s next. To all of my patients, it’s been an honor to support you over the past 3 and a half years. I wish you all the best on your healing journeys!

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.