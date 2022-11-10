One Registered Dietitian Says Farewell

For the past year I’ve been sharing my thoughts on different health and wellness topics. We’ve talked about stress, gut health, mindful eating, emotional overeating, and raising kids who are healthy eaters. Today will be a little different. Today, I’m saying goodbye.
I’ll be leaving Cheshire Medical Center (CMC) on Nov 4, 2022. I’m moving to Savannah, Georgia to start a new adventure. I’m looking forward to spending time with the dolphins, sun, water, and birds, and getting to know a new community while I figure out what’s next. To all of my patients, it’s been an honor to support you over the past 3 and a half years. I wish you all the best on your healing journeys!
Cheshire Medical Center is currently seeking to fill my position.
In addition to my position, CMC has two other fabulous outpatient Registered Dietitians (RDs) available to support the community.
Ashley Bombicino, RD, is currently getting practice hours for her Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist (CDCES) credential. While she specializes in diabetes, she also enjoys all aspects of outpatient nutrition care including nutritional management of chronic conditions, weight loss, increasing daily physical activity and helping patients build healthy eating patterns by working through barriers and facilitating behavior change.
Heather Cote, RD, works with the Bariatric Surgery Program. She sees patients entering CMC’s growing bariatric program, those who have had surgery at other facilities and have been lost to follow up, and general obesity and weight loss patients. While Heather sees a variety of patients, she has always specialized in GI conditions and surgeries. Heather has earned her Certificate of Training in Obesity for Pediatrics and Adults.
Outpatient RDs focus on diet and lifestyle changes. They work with chronic kidney disease, hyperlipidemia, hypertension, IBS and digestive discomfort, food intolerances, general poor nutrition, autoimmune disease, diabetes, prediabetes, weight management and more. CMC takes a variety of insurance carriers, and Medicare covers nutrition counseling for diabetes and chronic kidney disease.
The team is currently accepting new patients. Patients can get a referral from their doctor or can self- refer depending on insurance requirements. The RDs see patients in their offices on Emerald Street at the Center at Keene, Suite J (enter through Ophthalmology), or remotely via Zoom. For questions or to schedule an appointment, please call 603-354-5476 (choose Option #1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.