New Year, New You

New Year’s resolutions: We’ve all made them; we’ve all broken them.
Is there really a point, you may wonder, as you stare at that blank piece of paper sitting before you on December 31 of each year. Will I truly be able to follow through?
For many years, I made resolutions for myself and set good intentions for the year ahead. It always started off well and momentum carried a few things forward further into the year, but often the goals were just too lofty to accomplish without consistent motivation.
As any gym employee will tell you, January is a packed month, February keeps up the pace, but by March and April the gym crowd settles back to its steady level. Gyms look to recruit new members in January with sales promotions and commercials for weight-loss companies are constant.
When I became a mother, I would sit down with my little boy and create “family fun resolutions” for the new year. Where should we go and what should we do more of during family time?
Hikes, water parks, and vacation spots always topped the list. We let our travel dreams flow without reining them in, although I knew budget restrictions would never allow for them all. A few were always within reach, though.
After my last move to this home, I’d also set myself a list of house project goals. Again, budget was an issue, but I’d pick a few each year to prioritize and follow through on accomplishing. Usually, they picked me when an upkeep project became imperative.
Does setting resolutions have generational trends? My soon-to-be 16-year-old son seems to think so and shared his divisive opinion that it’s much more of a boomer habit than a Gen Z thing.
Resolutions, in his view, are doomed to fail and it’s much better to set smaller, more realistic goals throughout the year than to set a large unrealistic goal at the start of the year. Makes sense, right?
According to a recent poll by Forbes Health, half of the Gen Z respondents ranked improving their mental health as a top resolution. Not difficult to understand given the stressful and draining past few years.
That priority dropped only a few percentage points to 45% of overall respondents in all age groups. Life’s been hard. We all need a break.
Baby Boomers seem more likely to stick to the “Big 3” when it comes to resolutions: Eat better. Exercise. Get more sleep. They’re the health-goal generation, at least generally speaking, and focus on resetting their off-routine patterns in the new year following holiday indulgence.
A millennial friend I asked about resolutions echoed a similar take to my son’s observances on the practice. While she said she used to set resolutions when she was younger, she has since stopped because she felt they always led to disappointment when she didn’t follow through.
If she does make them these days, she said she tries to keep them broader in nature. In general, research shows that the millennial generation sets their sights on financial-based resolutions, hoping to save money and climb out of financial struggle and stress. They’re overall more of a body positivity generation and aren’t all as concerned with weight gain.
And what about my generation, Gen X? A friend I spoke to likens her resolutions to intentions, rather than achievable goals, similar in broadness to my millennial friend.
She called them guidelines and says that she writes them into her yearly calendar to reflect on regularly throughout the year. A few of her examples were kindness and gratitude, striving for balance and moderation, joyful activities, and caring for her mental and physical health.
So, what do the experts say? Best-selling author, podcast host, and motivational speaker Mel Robbins says throw the resolutions away entirely. Don’t limit yourself to a year. Think bigger, she emphasizes.
Most goals will take longer than a year to achieve and that’s fine, so don’t feel like a failure when the year has flown by and your goals are still in limbo. Allow yourself to dream bigger, she encourages.
The biggest hack is knowing that keeping your resolutions means adopting lasting and impactful habits. Her best-selling book, “The High 5 Habit: Take Control of Your Life with One Simple Habit” teaches readers that there’s just one really great daily habit they should try to adopt: Give yourself a high-five every day in the mirror.
It’s a simple, science-backed tool and this one habit, she says, is key to transforming your mindset, attitude, and behavior for the long-term. It’s all about building self-confidence, because it’s vital to believe in yourself and your abilities, no matter the goal.
Be your own loudest cheerleader. That’s how you’ll truly get things done and win at life.
