There is no discernable theme in planning The Monadnock Summer Lyceum, other than featuring prominent people from a wide variety of backgrounds and disciplines who discuss current topics of importance. After more than a half-century, this through-line is no different.
This year’s speaker series co-chair Bob Haring-Smith describes as “bracketed by a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Grammy Award winner, and in the middle there’s several provocative speakers.”
“What (the speaker committee) aims for is a diversity of viewpoints and of topics of interest to the community,” he said. “We try to attract the widest audience we can.”
To ensure topics stay fresh, the speaker committee (which contains 15 people) changes membership each year.
Over the years, the Lyceum has drawn high-caliber speakers because of its reputation: on the list of past speakers are Henry David Thoreau, Ralph Waldo Emerson and Toni Morrison.
The series highlights current topics people are looking to learn about—either for knowledge or inspiration—from a different perspective and from speakers’ people might not have access to. People are encouraged to listen to a speaker whether they have a base of knowledge about the topic of their talk or not.
“We try to come up with a season that is informative, engaging and inspiring,” said Haring-Smith, “and we try to cover the gamut—environmental, spiritual, practical and historical concerns.”
The 2023 Monadnock Summer Lyceum opens this Sunday, June 25, and runs on Sundays through August 20 at 11.m. at the Peterborough Universalist Church.
Kicking things off is Jack E. Davis, history professor and author of “The Bald Eagle: The Improbable Journey of America’s Bird,” telling the story of the national symbol; followed by a talk by James Sturm, “Applied Cartooning: Civic Engagement, Public Health, and Funny Animal” on July 2. Sturm is co-founder and creative director of the Center for Cartoon Studies in Vermont. His graphic novels address issues of faith, race, and identity.
Up next on July 9 will be Tom Frey’s talk, The Empathy Machine: How One 90-Year-Old Theatre Is Embracing Change. The Peterborough Players artistic director led an outdoor summer season during the pandemic in 2021.
Matthew Bolton’s talk on July 16, Nature Writing, Nature Walking: Spirituality and the Living World in Mary Oliver, Wendell Berry, and Thich Nhat Hanh, will explore how the practice of walking can be transformative. Bolton is creative director at SALT Project, an Emmy-winning nonprofit film production company in Keene.
Writer, educator, and community activist JerriAnne Boggis leads a talk, Out of the Shadows: Remembering New Hampshire’s Black Past, to end the month of July. As Executive Director of New Hampshire’s Black Heritage Trail, Boggis is committed to sharing the stories of the state’s black communities and residents, including Harriet E. Wilson, America’s first black female novelist, and Wentworth Cheswell, the first Black person voted into public office. Such historical figures, along with the 2003 discovery of the African Burial Ground in Portsmouth, led to the creation of the heritage trail.
Among the current topics featured at this year’s Lyceum is book-banning with Summer Lopez, presenting The Freedom to Read: Why Banning Books Is a Threat to Democracy on August 6. Books that discuss racism, sexuality and gender are disappearing from school library shelves. Lopez, PEN America’s chief program officer for free expression, oversees efforts to document and oppose book bans.
As a bookend to Lopez’s talk will be Penelope Muse Abernathy’s presentation, Can Our Democracy Thrive Without Local Journalism on August 13.
“It’s inspired by recent events,” said Haring-Smith. More than a quarter of local newspapers and journalists nationwide have been lost since 2005 and a third are expected to be lost at the end of 2025. Abernathy will talk about what citizens can do to save local news and nurture grassroots democracy. Abernathy is a visiting professor at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism and is a former senior executive at the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Harvard Business Review.
The Lyceum closes with a talk by Hernan Romero, Gets Personal: The Importance of Music in People’s Lives, on August 20. The guitarist, composer and producer play music rooted in flamenco that brings people of diverse backgrounds together.
The Monadnock Summer Lyceum begins this Sunday, June 25, at the Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church, 25 Main St. or tune in online. Music by local performers will begin at 10:30 a.m., with the speaker introduced at 11 a.m. on each Sunday morning when a Lyceum is occurring. Masks are suggested for those attending in person.
For more information about the Monadnock Summer Lyceum and to find links to live-streamed as well as archived speaker events going back to 2012, visit monadnocklyceum.org. The volunteer-run organization runs on donations, save for the speaker honorarium which is funded by sponsors.
There is no ticket price for these events, but you can make a donation via the website under the Contributions/Donations tab.
