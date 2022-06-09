Manicures and Pedicures for Men

When you think of manicures and pedicures, you might think of women with candy-colored fingers and toes, ready for a nice beachy vacation. But you may be surprised to hear, not everyone gets pedicures for looks and they certainly are not just for women!
Manicures and pedicures are on the rise among men, and not just younger men. It is quite popular for the older generation, as well. It’s not uncommon for older gentlemen to have a hard time reaching their feet, their hands are shaky, or maybe they have difficulty seeing and having a professional care for their hands and feet can be a real lifesaver.
Taking care of your nails can be just as important as taking care of your hair and beard. Also, some men (not all of course) can have a tendency to get more dirt and grime under their nails, especially if they have a hands-on job such as a carpenter, handyman, or mechanic. What better way to keep your nails looking fresh and clean?
The benefits of a manicure and pedicure
Manis and pedis are primarily done to maintain the overall health of hands and feet. Having your hands and nails professionally taken care of can certainly help with appearance, but that is only one of many benefits of a manicure or pedicure. Below are some added benefits:
Relaxation. Taking the time to do something nice for yourself can help you relax and enjoy the pampering. Relaxation has been known to alleviate stress and high blood pressure.
Managing hygiene issues. Tackling issues such as fungus, corns and ingrown nails by a professional can help keep you healthy and problem free. Some of these minor issues can become major problems if not managed early on.
A more youthful appearance. With cleaner, well-groomed cuticles, lotioned and massaged hands and feet may look younger and fresher. Manicures and pedicures improve blood flow, which can help reduce cellulite and tighten your skin which can improve the general appearance of your hands and feet.
What to expect during a manicure and pedicure
During a manicure you can expect to have your hands and arms lightly massaged with lotion and your nails clipped and filed. Dirt will be cleaned out and your cuticles will be pushed back and trimmed. It is recommended to get a manicure every two to three weeks. You may be able to go longer if your hands don’t get as much wear and tear. Basic manicures will cost around $20 to $30 and the price can rise with added options.
During a pedicure you will receive much of the same. Your feet will be soaked in a tub and then scrubbed to remove dead skin. Your feet and lower legs will be massaged with lotion. Your toenails will be cleaned, clipped and filed and your cuticles will be pushed back and trimmed. It is recommended to get a professional pedicure every four to six weeks to maintain healthy feet. If you have other issues with your feet such as corns, calluses or ingrown nails, you may have to get them done more often. Basic pedicures cost around $25 to $35 and the price can rise with added options.
Where to get a manicure and pedicure
There are many different local nail salons that offer manicures and pedicures for anyone, regardless of gender. You may also find some other hair salons, or spas offer these services, as well. Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services holds regularly scheduled Foot Clinics in Keene and Peterborough. For more information visit them online at https://www.hcsservices.org/services/wellness/foot-clinic/.