Lions, Dolphins, and Bears... Oh, My!

What if you could make a few changes in your schedule to improve your quality of life and help you finally get a decent night’s rest? You’d be interested, right?
According to the Sleep Foundation, a chronotype is the “natural inclination of your body to sleep at a certain time, or what most people understand as being an early bird versus a night owl.” Besides assisting with sleep quality and determining your most alert times of the day, your chronotype also impacts your appetite, physical fitness, and your core body temperature.
The Sleep Foundation maintains that your chronotype relates to your circadian rhythm, the biological process that controls the sleep-wake cycle by releasing melatonin and trains the body to sleep at the appropriate time of day. Where they differ is that your circadian rhythm can be altered, say by working a night-shift job, while chronotypes are not able to be adapted in such a way.
Your chronotype is determined by a few different factors, such as genetics, age, and possibly geographical location. While children have an early chronotype, often waking at the crack of dawn no matter the day of the week (to their parents’ chagrin), by adolescence a shift can be seen and teens start to exhibit a new chronotype that sleeps in later.
Our adult chronotype emerges by about age 20, with sleep generally being desired between the times of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Older adults tend to be early risers.
Does gender matter? Some studies have found that females under the age of 50 have an earlier chronotype. It’s unclear, however, whether there are other factors at play in the gender differences, such as roles within the home, like childcare, or career patterns.
Chronotype has been linked to genetics as well as the ancestral survival instinct of keeping watch for danger. Outliers also exist among the general population with numerous individuals being either extreme morning types or extreme evening types. Some even exhibit unhealthy patterns of sleep-wake phase disorder.
By now, you’re asking, “How do I know which chronotype I am?” Simple quizzes have been devised to determine where on the spectrum an individual falls. Two of these are the Morning Evening Questionnaire (MEQ) and the Munich ChronoType Questionnaire (MCTQ) and they can be found online.
Most break chronotype down into six categories: morning type, evening type, highly active type, daytime sleepy type, daytime active type, and moderately active type. The most popular questionnaire, devised by Dr. Michael Breus (thepowerofwhenquiz.com), breaks one’s results down into four animal-themed chronotypes, based on the animal’s sleep-wake patterns in the natural world:
Lion: The lion chronotype is the early bird, or individuals who wake up early and have greatest productivity in the morning. Lions may have difficulty with evening social activities.
Bear: Dr. Breus maintains that 55 percent of us are bear chronotypes, or people who follow the sun. Bears may also struggle with evening activities.
Wolf: The wolf is the stereotypical night owl. About 15 percent of the population are wolves.
Dolphin: Based on a dolphin’s amazing ability to stay alert while asleep, dolphin chronotypes are often referred to as insomniacs.
As was pointed out earlier, there are always outliers, as well as individuals who float between chronotypes and are referred to by scientists as “hummingbirds.”
So, why does all this matter? Well, chronotypes have been associated with personality, health, and quality of life.
Some studies have shown morning people to be more conscientious and agreeable, while the traits of neuroticism and spontaneity were associated with night people. Morning people may excel at school and evening people may be more creative, according to studies, which makes some sense given that school starts early in the day.
Because evening people may alter their sleep schedules, they also tend to be less physically active, and sleep more on the weekends to make up for sleep lost during the week, sometimes causing increased stress response, higher cortisol levels, and a higher resting heart rate. Evening people have also shown more impulsivity, anger, depression, and anxiety, as well as increased substance use.
However, chronotype is obviously only one of many factors that contribute to a person’s health and personality. Irregular sleep schedules are often caused by forced wake times and can just be attributed to a mismatch between chronotype and work schedule. For mismatched people, melatonin supplements and light therapy may help.
While having a handle on your chronotype may not be a mind-blowing concept that changes much for those later in life, for others it could influence the type of jobs they take or when they sit down to accomplish their most important tasks. For instance, a lion would not want to do their taxes in the evening, and a wolf type would not be able to focus well on such a task in the early morning.
Whether you’re a lion, bear, wolf, or dolphin, the real takeaway here is that we function at an optimal level when we listen to our body’s messages about sleep. Now, who needs a nap?
