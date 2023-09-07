Ladies at a Gay Girls’ Bar Dives into the Lesser-Known History of Femmes

“Where are all the old femmes?” It’s the question Maggie Cee set out to explore with her solo show, Ladies at a Gay Girls Bar: 1938 - 1969, which is coming to Heberton Hall on September 14 as part of Keene Pride’s 2023 lineup. While Cee got inspiration from historical texts – particularly a set of research tapes called the Buffalo Women’s Oral History Project and a few other first-person accounts – the femme characters in the show are fictional, partially by necessity: She simply wasn’t able to find many robust stories about real-life femmes from history.

The history and discussion around the terms “butch” and “femme” and the gender/sexuality spectrum more generally are long and nuanced, but a surface-level definition would say that butch lesbians adhere to more traditionally masculine aesthetics while femme lesbians skew more traditionally feminine. Cee, who currently lives in Hudson, MA with her wife and housemates, found that lesbian history focused much more heavily on women who presented as butch. “I was a teenage gay rights activist in the late ‘90s,” she says. “I came out at 13, which was really young at the time.” Cee recalls having amazing community and mentors, but also got some messages that implied the way she presented herself and the fact that she was a very serious ballet student didn’t really fit with being a lesbian.

