Ladies at a Gay Girls’ Bar Dives into the Lesser-Known History of Femmes

“Where are all the old femmes?” It’s the question Maggie Cee set out to explore with her solo show, Ladies at a Gay Girls Bar: 1938 - 1969, which is coming to Heberton Hall on September 14 as part of Keene Pride’s 2023 lineup. While Cee got inspiration from historical texts – particularly a set of research tapes called the Buffalo Women’s Oral History Project and a few other first-person accounts – the femme characters in the show are fictional, partially by necessity: She simply wasn’t able to find many robust stories about real-life femmes from history.
The history and discussion around the terms “butch” and “femme” and the gender/sexuality spectrum more generally are long and nuanced, but a surface-level definition would say that butch lesbians adhere to more traditionally masculine aesthetics while femme lesbians skew more traditionally feminine. Cee, who currently lives in Hudson, MA with her wife and housemates, found that lesbian history focused much more heavily on women who presented as butch. “I was a teenage gay rights activist in the late ‘90s,” she says. “I came out at 13, which was really young at the time.” Cee recalls having amazing community and mentors, but also got some messages that implied the way she presented herself and the fact that she was a very serious ballet student didn’t really fit with being a lesbian.
As Cee read more queer history – both as a teenager and as she was developing Ladies at a Gay Girls Bar – she wondered why lesbians who presented similarly to her seemed to be excluded from or minimized in most narratives. Often the interviewees would say that these femmes sort of just vanished with age, either because they would eventually “turn butch” or “turn straight” and end up married to a man. “I’m sure that both of those things happened,” Cee says, but she felt that it likely wasn’t the whole story.
So, she set out to fill in the gaps by creating characters based on types of people she suspected existed but hadn’t been featured for a variety of reasons, including internalized misogyny that Cee theorizes led some lesbians to reject femininity. “What someone is willing to tell an interviewer is filtered through their whole life of all their experiences, their experiences with homophobia, what they feel like it’s proper to talk about and when it’s not proper to talk about and how comfortable, and it doesn’t necessarily have the emotions of what somebody might’ve been experiencing in the first person,” Cee explains. “So, the fictional part is partly really about trying to fill in emotions and conversations and feelings around the history.”
The result is Ladies at a Gay Girls Bar, which follows three historical fictional characters (all played by Cee) who are chatting in a bar, including a girl named Elsie who’s reading a real-life nonfiction book published in the 1950s called We Walk Alone: Through Lesbos’ Lonely Groves, one of the first mainstream accounts of lesbian life in New York City. Explains Cee, “I didn’t choose to imagine a specific place or super specific time for them because it’s fictional.” Instead, the story happens sometime in between 1938 (right before World War II officially began) and 1969 (when the Stonewall riots took place). While gay bars certainly existed prior to 1938, “World War II really brought a lot of queer people together into the army, into factories, into same-sex environments, and was a big catalyst for people finding each other,” says Cee of why she picked that particular historical moment as her starting point.
While the show is suitable for most ages (Cee generally gives it a PG-13 rating, noting that, as This American Life would say, it does acknowledge the existence of sex) Cee says it tends to resonate most with “people in their sixties and older, [especially] if they had an experience of going to clandestine bars when they were closeted.” She recalls meeting a bunch of women in their sixties and seventies at a recent performance in Greenfield, MA, who then recounted their own stories of the first time they went to a gay bar. “One woman’s story was that someone she worked with had just kind of been like, ‘You want to go out tonight? We’re going somewhere.’” Cee had read a similar story – of “somebody looking at their coworker and saying, I think she’s queer. I don’t really know why, but I feel confident enough that I’m going to bring her along to this place and therefore kind of out myself and take that risk” – and worked it into the show. Her meeting with the women in the audience just confirmed that “these stories are real and reflected by people across multiple generations.”
That said, she thinks the Ladies at a Gay Girls’ Bar has universal appeal. “People of all ages and identities can appreciate a narrative of someone trying to find themselves and the humor of being an awkward young gay teenager who reads too many books and has a lot of feelings.”
Tickets for the show are priced on a sliding, pay-what-you-can scale of $8 to $25. You can find out more and buy tickets at keenepride.org/events.tk
