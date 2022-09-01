How to Raise a Healthy Eater

It is a big challenge in today’s world to raise children who have a healthy relationship with food. We worry if our children don’t seem to eat enough. We worry if our children seem to eat too much. This is a sticky, tricky subject. Here are some insights to help parents help their children grow up with a balanced, sustainable, and low-stress relationship with food and eating.
Create Regular Meal and Snack Times. Up until about 16 years old, it is important to provide consistent, scheduled meal and snack times. 13 and 14 year-olds just aren’t ready to be responsible for their own meals and snacks. Kids need 3 meals and 2 snacks each day. Adults generally do, too, for that matter.
Model healthy eating. Children learn by watching their parents. Eat with your children. Show them that you are enjoying a variety of foods, eating slowly, and eating for both nourishment and pleasure without guilt, body blaming or shaming.
Remove Pressure. Pressuring children to eat more or less generally backfires. It often turns into a power struggle. Kids that are put on calorie restrictions often sneak food or develop a binge eating disorder later. Kids that are forced to clean their plates often struggle with overeating later. See below for Ellyn Satter’s Division of Responsibility.
Practice the Division of Responsibility. Ellyn Satter has spent decades working with families to help them raise healthy eaters. She has created a powerful tool called the Division of Responsibility that I use with my young patients and their families.
Parents’ feeding jobs:
Choose and prepare the food
Provide regular meals and snacks
Make eating times pleasant
Show children by example how to behave at mealtime
Be considerate of children’s lack of food experience without catering to likes and dislikes
Don’t let children have food and drinks (besides water) between meal and snack times
Let children grow up to get the bodies that are right for them
Children’s eating jobs:
Children will eat
They will eat the amount they need
They will learn to eat the food their parents eat
They will grow predictably
They will learn to behave well at mealtime
Make an effort to model positive attitudes and behaviors. Remember, as parents we bring our own assumptions and judgements about our own weight and body to the table with our children. Consider how you relate to your own body and how cultural pressures, sexism, and weightism have shaped your attitudes and beliefs. Know that you will transmitting those to your children, intentionally or unintentionally. Children learn from things you say and do. If you are self-critical, shaming and blaming yourself regarding what you eat and how you look, your child will learn to do the same.
Become aware of the ways that media can be harmful to body image. Communicate this to your children. Help your children understand and resist the ways that TV, magazines, the internet and social media distort the true diversity of human body types. These media outlets imply that a slender body means popularity, perfection, health, power or excitement. The truth is there are many body shapes and sizes that are healthy, strong, beautiful and sexy.
Examine your goals and dreams for your kids. Are you over emphasizing beauty and body shape? Avoid teasing, blaming, staring, criticizing, or suggesting that larger or fatter is “bad” and smaller or thinner is “good”. Again, remember, there are many body shapes and sizes that are healthy, strong, beautiful and sexy.
Encourage joyful movement. Encourage your children to be active for the sake of enjoying what their bodies feel like and can do. Cultivate joyful movement--dancing, hula hooping, jumping rope, bike riding and playing together as a family. Try creating fun movement stations around your living room: a small trampoline called a rebounder, a boom box with dance tunes, a hula hoop, and a pile of scarves for juggling. Get the whole family together and work the circuit, staying 1-2 minutes at each station. Then switch! This is especially great for long New England winters or rainy days when everyone is cooped up inside.
Resources. These will help you dig a bit deeper.
Ellyn Satter Institute and the Division of Responsibility at ellynsatterinstitute.org. This web site is full of fabulous resources for parents with kids of all ages. She lays out the division of responsibility discussed above in detail for children of all ages. She also has great resources for working with picky eaters.
Embody by Connie Sobczak: This a deeply compassionate book that helps us as adults reframe our own attitude towards our bodies, exercise and our own emotional self-care. A kind and important book, I highly recommend it for anyone struggling to chart a course through eating, body image, and self-care.
Thebodypositive.org is an organization founded by Connie Sobczak, the author of Embody. There are trainings, resources, and community available through this website.
The Body Image Workbook for Teens by Julia Taylor: This is a fabulous workbook that I use with my adult, teen, and pre-teen patients. It explores how body image is formed, the influence of friends and media, and the development of our own inner critic. It teaches about setting boundaries and speaking up. It provides simple, engaging examples and space for writing and reflection. Parents and pre-teens or young teens can work through this together.
The foundations for a healthy relationship with food start early. As parents, cre ating structure and modelling balanced, varied eating and kind self-talk are essential. I hope this article will help create awareness, compassion and clarity as you navigate these issues for yourself and with your family.
Ruth Goldstein MS RD is an outpatient registered dietitian with Cheshire Medical Center. She is part of a team of three registered dietitians who hold nutrition counseling appointments in person and via zoom in downtown Keene on Emerald Street at the Center of Keene Suite J. To book an appointment with one of the outpatient RDs, contact 603-354-5476.
