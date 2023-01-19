Hop like a rabbit to these local Lunar New Year events!

In 2023, Lunar New Year, a celebration of the arrival of spring and beginning of a new year that follows the lunisolar calendar, will take place on January 22.
Ushering in the year 2023 as the year of the water rabbit, this is one of the most important Chinese holidays, but Chinese New Year is just one of many festivals that are part of Lunar New Year and is specific to Chinese traditions culture. Lunar New Year is also celebrated in South Korea, Vietnam, and other Asian communities around the world.
For those looking to celebrate the Lunar New Year or to learn more about this holiday and its traditions, several local options will provide that opportunity.
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont in Brattleboro is a nonprofit educational resources agency that strives to connect people through the arts and cultures of Asia. The center regularly offers events and programming for the community as part of its efforts.
In collaboration with the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, the organization will hold its annual Lunar New Year Festival & Potluck on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 1 p.m. at the museum. This free festival celebration will include a potluck meal and activities for all ages, such as paper lantern making, Chinese songs, Korean rope tug, t’ai chi, a Vietnamese dragon dance, and more.
As a complementary follow-up event for Lunar New Year, the Asian Cultural Center of Vermont and the museum will also offer a free virtual cooking demonstration via Zoom and Facebook Live with Changting Wang, who will teach participants how to make a traditional Chinese dish from scratch.
A list of ingredients that will be used in the demo is now available on the museum’s website and although this event is virtual, registration is requested through a link on the event page at brattleboromuseum.org or by calling 802-257-0124, extension 101. A recording of the demo will also be made available on the museum website following the event.
In Harrisville, the historic Aldworth Manor, a picturesque estate and event venue on 170 acres, will hold a celebratory Chinese New Year six-course dinner on Saturday, Jan. 21st, starting at 5 p.m. Courses include a dumpling duo, hot-and-sour soup with scallion pancakes, Shanghia-style braised pork belly with noodles, salt-and-pepper tofu with smashed cucumber salad and white rice, wok-braised cod with stir-fried collard greens, and Chinese egg custard tarts with jasmine tea.
Tickets for the dinner are $65 per person and include the meal, a prosecco toast, and sparkler. To reserve or for more details, email reservations@aldworthmanor.com or call 603-827-2854.
If you prefer to mark the Lunar New Year at home with family or friends, L.A. Burdick Handmade Chocolates of Walpole creates two specific chocolate assortment boxes, perfect for ending any meal or as a sweet Lunar New Year treat.
The Chocolate Rabbit Assortment features a selection of milk chocolate rabbits with black sesame dark chocolate ganache, white chocolate rabbits with orange dark chocolate ganache, red bean bonbons, yuja and soju bonbons, and five-spice bonbons presented in a gift box.
The Burdick’s Lunar New Year Chocolate Assortment gift box is filled with bonbons inspired by Asian cuisine, including Mandarin orange, black sesame, green tea, red bean, plum wine, and more. The assortment comes in a wood box that is hand-tied with a red ribbon and hand-stamped with a wax seal of the Chinese character for good luck.
As with many other new year customs around the world, it is common to wish loved ones a happy and prosperous Chinese New Year. To do so in Mandarin Chinese, one might say “Gong Xi Fa Chai,” which translates to “wishing you prosperity and wealth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.