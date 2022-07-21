Honest Aging

Eighteen percent of the residents in New Hampshire are over the age of 65. And in Peterborough, according to the U.S. census bureau, 30% of the population is over 65 years old. Not only are there more older people, but also, they are living longer. The average life expectancy of an American has increased dramatically over the last century, from 50.9 years in 1917 to 78.7 years in 2016 according to the Administration on Aging, and the group of elderly growing the fastest is those over 85. This is due to advances in public health and medical care.
Increased longevity increases the incidence of chronic conditions among older people. These include arthritis, diabetes, heart conditions and Alzheimer’s Disease. The natural instinct is to deny the reality of the changes they are experiencing and to think that further changes will not hamper their lives. Thus, people avoid learning about their disabilities and ignore the handicaps they are experiencing. This has the deleterious effect of missing the opportunity to make lifestyle adjustments which can improve the quality of their lives. However, if people would modify certain behaviors, they can moderate some of these conditions. While they are not cured, arthritis and some heart conditions do respond to diet and prescribed exercise.
Carol Leger, Life Coach and Fitness Manager at RiverMead, states “exercise is one of the most important ways we can stay above the functional threshold for as long as possible.” The more inactive we are, the faster we decline. The wellness industry has even adopted the saying “sitting is the new smoking!” to emphasize the impact exercise can have on our quality of life.
Inactive people tend to have poor balance and weaker muscles, which increases the risk of falling. Falling late in life and breaking a hip is very debilitating. A training routine focusing on balance, in addition to sport or activity-specific training, can be a very effective way to prevent falls.
Nutrition and weight control are also important in old age. Losing just a few pounds can make an enormous difference for those with arthritis. For those with diabetes, following dietary guidelines is the key to managing this illness.
In addition to diet and exercise, the third factor an older person needs to consider is socialization opportunities. All studies show that those who interact frequently with others have a better quality of life. However, many elders live alone and are prone to loneliness. Most of the local communities have special transportation services for elders. Monadnock at Home (www.monadnockathome.org) is an organization which provides free transportation. It also has a regular coffee hour twice a month. One of the side effects of the pandemic has been the use of Zoom. Keene State Cheshire Academy for Lifelong Learning (CALL) has book groups and other programs online as does the Keene Senior Center. And Monadnock at Home even has volunteers who can help with tech problems so that seniors can access these programs.
At the Monadnock Lyceum on July 24 at 11:00 a.m., Rosanne Leipzig, M.D., Chief of Geriatrics at Mt. Sinai Hospital and a national leader in geriatrics will speak on “Honest Aging: What’s the Right Medical Care for Older Adults.” She will address not only medical issues but also healthy aging for elders. This talk will be in person at the Unitarian Universalist Church at 25 Main Street in Peterborough and will be streamed live at www.MonadnockLyceum.org
Dr. Leipzig has stated “As a geriatrician who has cared for thousands of older people, I’ve learned that the key to aging well is having a sense of what to expect, while maintaining an open, flexible attitude to accept and adapt to that change.”
We would all do well to take Dr. Leipzig’s observation to heart and take advantage of the resources we enjoy in the Monadnock region to live active, social, and healthy lives.
