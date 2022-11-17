For anyone 50 years old or more, you may be excited to hear that the Keene Senior Center is offering some new programming options that cater to the younger side of the age spectrum. These programs are all health and wellness based — but also fun and different. They are worth checking out!
The Keene Senior Center was founded in 1957 and has been providing services for anyone aged 50 and over for Keene and the Monadnock Region.
The center offers a wide variety of programs designed to enhance the lives of older adults in our community and help support independence and encourage involvement.
In an effort to bring in more members and show the community what the senior center has to offer, they developed a new program called FAB (Fifty and Better).
“We have been talking here about how to attract younger-older people. The senior center is open to anyone 50 and better and we thought 50 and better spelled out FAB, so we have been trying to do programming that would appeal to people who are in their 50s who maybe aren’t retired yet. We also know that the name The Keene Senior Center tends to make people think of very old people. “Nobody at the age of 55 thinks of themselves as a senior,” explained Executive Director Mary Jensen.
The FAB program brings many different health and wellness events to the senior center. “Some of the events are designed specifically for women, but we are doing an event about nutrition that is open to everyone. We are also thinking about doing some men focused events as well, early next year,” said Jensen.
You don’t need to have a membership to participate in these events, there is non-member pricing available and it’s a great introduction into the many things the senior center has to offer.
The next FAB event, DIY Selfcare, is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 5 p.m., and will be part of their Play and Embodiment classes. Participants will learn how to make their own gentle toner with witch hazel and plant extracts. They will be able to take home their toner when finished to use themselves or give as a gift. All materials are included. Pre-registration is required. Class is $5 for members, $10 for non-members.
When it comes to a membership at The Keene Senior Center, members can enjoy wellness classes, movies, crafts and card making, singing, weekly lunches, gardening, all day access to exercise equipment, pool table and more. Membership is open to anyone age 50-plus. Most activities are included with membership, with the exception of lunch and special/fundraising events.
Memberships for the senior center are $75 for individuals and $125 for couples. There are also other forms of membership such as volunteer, reduced rates, scholarship, or day passes. If you wish to join the Keene Senior Center as a new member, you can stop in and fill out an application, or download an application and bring it with you on your first visit. The senior center accepts cash, check or charge.
For more information on current events, or membership you can visit the senior center in person or online. The Keene Senior Center is located at 70 Court St., Keene. 603-352-5037; www.thekeeneseniorcenter.org.
