By this point in the winter season, we’re all battling a touch of good ole’ cabin fever. With the recent snowstorm dumping more of the white stuff to shovel, spring suddenly feels like it’s a good way off.
Wondering how to cope with the last few weeks of the winter blues? With local retailers starting to put out their spring wares, it seems like the perfect time to try a little retail therapy.
The term “retail therapy” seems tongue in cheek, but it’s actually a common coping mechanism, according to health experts. Retail therapy is the act of shopping not out of need for items, but for the primary purpose of making oneself feel better.
A recent study found that 62 percent of us will buy something to cheer ourselves up and 28 percent will make a purchase to celebrate a life event. Experts say there are several reasons why shopping can be therapeutic for some people.
One reason is that it instills a feeling of control that one might not have over the reasons for sadness. When you shop, you are making choices and those choices are within your control.
Shopping can also have a positive psychological or emotional effect through the brain’s response of releasing the “feel-good” hormone called dopamine. Once the dopamine is released, people want to keep those positive vibes flowing.
For many, shopping is a way to distract themselves from their problems. For a little while, they can forget about the stressors of reality and focus their attention entirely on the items in front of them in the store.
Online shopping can have a similar effect of distracting the brain. Clicking that “add to cart” button can be just as satisfying as real-world shopping and studies have found that simply window shopping or never completing online purchases can elicit good feelings as well.
Other reasons experts have cited for the positivity felt by shoppers included social interaction and the pride felt in being able to save money for an item. These can also release dopamine hits in the brain.
Retail therapy only becomes problematic if it leads to financial problems or becomes an uncontrollable compulsive behavior. While experts estimate that just under 6 percent of Americans have a shopping addiction, they note that there are signs of compulsivity that include money issues, uncontrolled thoughts around shopping, and an inability to stop the behavior when necessary.
Fortunately, shopping can remain a fun and rewarding pastime by tracking one’s expenses, not purchasing an excessive number of unnecessary items, and varying the activities used to relieve boredom.
With daylight saving time upon us this weekend and the first day of spring not far behind, March is a perfect time to buy items that will prepare and decorate our homes and outdoor spaces for the next season, one full of brighter colors, blooms, and sprouting greenery.
To illustrate spring’s colorful return, Keene retailer Hannah Grimes Marketplace sent a preview of a few of the shop’s spring-forward items and had this to offer: “A few of our ‘beat the winter blues’ items include Katherine Weston’s cat vases, a fun, springtime item that always brings a smile to people’s faces. ….Our very popular slate garden markers are also back in stock and perfect for gardening season or indoor herb gardens. … We also have brand-new handmade embroideries that bring sunny, warmer vibes to the store, like this one-of-a-kind greenhouse embroidery.”
Likewise, over in Swanzey, Milkweed & Fiddlehead has spruced up their retail space for shoppers with garden items and country spring décor, like the carved wooden flower, gourd Easter bunny, vase with florals, and birdhouse seen in this photo.
Electric bikes! It is almost guaranteed that riding one will put a big smile on your face. Norm’s Ski & Bike carries electric bikes from Fifield, Trek and Scott. They are all approved for the rail trails in our area and the higher wattage bikes are perfect for navigating the hilly terrain in the region. They can also stock electric adult tricycles by request. Norm’s Ski & Bike Shop, 62 Martel Court, Keene, (603) 352-1404.
We may be hardy New Englanders who are accustomed to months of ice and snow, but that doesn’t mean we don’t crave the pleasures of warmer days. So, while we wait eagerly for the trees to bud and the flowers to bloom, we can tide ourselves over with a little feel-good spring shopping.
The winter has been long, and we all deserve that dopamine boost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.