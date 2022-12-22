Everglow Wellness in Keene

If you’re looking for a unique and different fitness experience, you may want to check out Everglow Wellness on Central Square in Keene.
This small, boutique fitness studio opened in 2019, and is owned by Ashley Nesbitt-Hart and Sherri Krug-Summers. Krug-Summers describes it as being much more different than your average gym. “Our environment isn’t really like a gym, it’s more of a spa feeling. We pay a lot of attention to the lighting, to the atmosphere, and to the colors in the room. We even have candles lit during our classes.”
Everglow Wellness has many different class offerings such as yoga, Pilates, Barre, Zumba, strength training and even dance. Each class is one hour long. They are open seven days a week and they have a class schedule posted on their website.
With a total of nine different teachers in the studio — all teaching something different — they have some really great classes that focus on health and wellness.
Krug-Summers is currently teaching their Barre classes on Fridays at 4 p.m., and Mondays at 5:30 p.m.
“Barre is a ballet inspired workout that incorporates elements of yoga, Pilates and strength training,” Krug-Summers explained. “It is a full body exercise but focuses on smaller body movements that really fire up secondary muscles. That is sort of the magic to it. It’s been around since the ‘60s and started in London, England, by Lotte Berk. Berk was a ballerina who designed this workout for her own benefit so she could be a better dancer.”
Krug-Summers is an advanced Barre instructor who has been teaching Barre for three years and is certified through American Barre Institute out of California. “We play fun, upbeat music and though you’re not dancing, there are elements of dancing in the workout. It is perfect for folks who say they can’t dance. They get the feel of dancing, but they aren’t having to learn choreography or any complicated steps,” Krug-Summers said.
Along with the many class offerings that Everglow has they also have an occasional workshop which includes an Arts Night on the last Friday of each month. Each class has a different theme and is led by local artists, Molly Hoekman and Kelsey Fleet. Some other examples of workshops they have had in the past are: Beer and Yoga, Pilates and Prosecco, Wine and Weights and Wine and Yoga. They also host pop up classes occasionally around the Monadnock Region.
One of the best parts about all the classes at Everglow Wellness is that they are open to all levels of fitness. “We try to make all of our classes available to every level. Everything that we teach is modifiable. If something isn’t quite right for someone, we can make it accessible to them. Even if you’ve never stepped on a yoga mat, or you’ve never taken a dance class or never lifted a weight, any class would be fine for them,” Krug-Summers added.
You don’t have to be a member of Everglow to enjoy and take part in any of their classes or workshops. You can pay per class which is $15. Or, if you find yourself wanting to attend often you can purchase an unlimited monthly membership for $99. They also offer packages: 10 classes for $120 or 20 classes for $220 — which don’t expire.
Everglow Wellness is located at 50 Central Square, in Keene. For more information visit their website www.everglow-wellness.com or call 603-313-0989.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.