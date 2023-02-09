Whether you or your partner’s love language is physical touch, gifts, acts of service, or quality time, the gift of massage can mean many different things.
Couples massages are a popular Valentine’s Day gift — and for good reason. Massage can bring great relief and relaxation to people. Whether you have a body that is run down from hard labor, or just muscles are tight from stress, massage is something almost anyone can benefit from.
Mark Rebillard, owner of Deep Roots Massage in Keene, stresses though, that the gift of massage should not be sprung upon anybody. It should be a gift worth looking forward to. “Couples massages are a great gift, but I wouldn’t recommend it as a surprise. Part of the gift is the anticipation of massage. Looking forward to the experience together, or alone and being able to prepare for a massage and know you are going to have a relaxing experience helps many clients enjoy more of their massage time,” Rebillard explained. “Massage is something to savor and enjoy.”
Couples massage comes with a fancy title and seems like it is different from a normal massage, but couples massages are really just two tables with two different therapists in one room. They also don’t have to specifically involve couples. They could be a mother-daughter duo, friends, any gender or any relationship of adults 18-plus. “Single massage is okay, too,” said Rebillard. “The way we structure couples massage is simply double the price of a regular massage. So, if one partner decides that they aren’t ready, then the other one can use both, or it doesn’t have to be in the same room. They can both enjoy massages separately.”
“The beauty of couples massage is that more often than not, one partner has had a massage before and enjoys it and would like to introduce another partner to it, who maybe hasn’t had that experience.” added Rebillard.
It can also be really helpful for someone who may be nervous or uneasy about what to expect. “Getting a massage is putting yourself into a vulnerable situation. You’re with people you don’t know and disrobing and being under a sheet — so having a partner with you who has maybe been through the experience — people find it reassuring and helpful.” said Rebillard.
Massage benefits primarily have to do with two things. One, is that massage helps with muscle pain first and foremost. Whether it’s a pain in between your shoulder blades or your lower back. Rebillard said that muscle pain is not always created by repetitive movement itself, but can be created by muscle holds. Like, if you’re doing something where you have to hold muscles under a constant state of tension. These holds can be created by stress, or standing all day at work, driving, etc. Those contractions can cause pain, such as sciatica, or even tension headaches. “Our muscles are always contracting in one way or another and if we ask them to contract all day and every day, we can get locked in a state of chemical contraction.” said Rebillard. What massage does is help to wring those muscles out and helps them release from those habitual contractions.
Most massage therapists study anatomy and kinesiology, which is the study of muscle movement. This knowledge helps them learn what muscles cause pain and tension on the body.
The other benefit of massage is that with professional, structured, methodical touch, clients are able to deeply relax. “It’s interesting that we don’t think of medicine and things that are helpful as being pleasurable, but with massage it absolutely is,” Rebillard explained. “What we find is that if people can experience that deep relaxation on the table, they can reset or remember what it’s like to relax and hopefully that can carry over into other parts of your day, week, or life.”
