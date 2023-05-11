Dance - Creative Expression, Healing Modality & Inner Transformation
Dance has long been part of the human experience. From early mankind to modern times dance has been practiced as sacred movement, for seasonal celebrations, as an expressive art form, viewed as entertainment, an activity for social engagements, used as a tool for therapeutic purposes and also as a means for inner transformation.
As an historical example, many of us are familiar with the tradition of May Pole Dancing and Beltane, dating back two thousand years, celebrates the return of the sun to the northern hemisphere. Morris dancing, dating back to fifteenth century England, is another example of a seasonal dance practice. In the springtime, Morris dancers gather to dance and “banish the dark of winter.” Morris dancing is practiced to celebrate the warmth and fertility of summer and in autumn, Morris dancers celebrate the abundance of the harvest. Historically, we can see the significance that the seasonal changes had on humankind. There was much gratitude for having survived another season. People were grateful for the fertility of the earth. They gathered to celebrate the hard work within the community that had also provided food and comfort for the upcoming winter. Though modern times have brought much comfort and luxury, making the seasonal changes less difficult than they were for our ancestors, the celebration of Beltane and Morris Dancing are traditions we still see being practiced in modern times often during springtime community celebrations or for personal seasonal rituals.
We can see how dance evolved from a more primal form of movement into a folk tradition and eventually dance became more of a social and entertainment activity or art form. Queen Anne Boleyn made court dancing a regular form of social engagement and entertainment at the castle. Her love of dance is credited to the development of ballet as a performance art form. Ballet eventually led to the development of modern dance (birthed out the health reform of the late 1800’s & early 1900’s). Modern Dance and health reform led to the outpouring of modern dance choreographers and dance students who continued to explore the limits of performance art and the ability to intuitively move as a form of creative expression while exploring the possibilities of transformative healing through movement.
Marian Chace believed dance was therapeutic and she pioneered the movement of dance as a form of therapy in the medical community in 1942. She was inspired to shift her focus from dance technique and education to focus on individual movement communication and self expression with her dance students. Her innovative work led to what is known as Dance Movement Therapy. Modern Dance as well as observations through the development of Dance Movement Therapy paved the way of postmodern dance experiences such as contact improv, trance dance and modern forms of ecstatic dance.
Notable American dancer and musician Gabrielle Roth, is famous for her development of the “5Rhythms” she developed in the late 1970’s. Roth created “5Rhythms” based on her belief that everything is energy and everything moves in waves, patterns and rhythms.
Roth’s movement meditation, “5Rhythms” was developed from her studies of shamanism, mystical and eastern philosophies, Gestalt therapy, transpersonal psychology, HPM (The Human Potential Movement, a counterculture of the 1960’s with roots in Abraham Maslow’s theory of self actualization) and the rich history of ecstatic dance.
Ecstatic dance is a form of dance movement where dancers drop into a space of internal awareness. They move intuitively through patterns and experience varying degrees of consciousness, often finding themselves in a trance-like state. Practiced in groups, ecstatic dance participants are guided through a sequence of mindful movements linked with breath to awaken an internal awareness of Self. This awakened awareness leads to an experience of dance movement inspired through intuition and creative expression. The participants move freely exploring varying pedestrian and dance movements for an outlet of creative expression, an exploration of meditative movement and an opportunity for a transformative experience. Ecstatic dance is led by a guide who creates a safe container for participants to explore movement. It is considered to be a holistic tool for mental health and stress reduction. Offering an outlet and a way to balance emotions, ecstatic dance can foster a sense of spiritual connection with oneself and others.
