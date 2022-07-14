Easing Emotional Eating: Finding Balance in a Chaotic World

I work with many patients who struggle with emotional overeating. While sometimes using food as one way to cope with our feelings is normal, using food as the only way we cope with hard feelings can become problematic.
Whenever I’m working with a patient struggling with emotional overeating, we always start by creating a foundation of regular, balanced meals. It is important to give our bodies regular nourishment to balance blood sugar and create some physical and emotional resilience. Low blood sugar only exacerbates anxiety, depression, shakiness, and a sense of feeling overwhelmed. Balancing blood sugar is the first critical step to getting a handle on emotional eating. We do that by eating three meals and 1-3 snacks daily including protein, fat and fiber.
The next issue we tackle is stress management. Belly breathing is a simple but profound way to manage stress any time things get out of hand. Relax your stomach muscles and imagine a balloon in your belly. When you inhale, breathe down into your stomach and imagine inflating that balloon, so your stomach “pooches out” on the inhale. It may feel weird; it is very counter intuitive for many people. But this way of breathing activates the vagus nerve. This nerve quiets the “fight or flight” response that many of us chronically live in. Practice at night, lying on your back, to get a feel for what your body should be doing. Then use belly breathing anytime you feel agitated during the day.
The most complex issue we work on when seeking relief from emotional overeating is self-care. Self-care includes setting and holding boundaries for ourselves and creating space to give ourselves what we truly need. This may include time and space for play, creativity, solitude, spirituality, and social or romantic connection. It may also include finding opportunities for joyful movement and bodywork. And coming back practicalities, self-care is what allows patients to carve out time to meal plan, shop, cook, and eat those regular meals that create the physical foundation of balance. In the end, I find that when our lives feel out of control, that is mirrored in the way we relate to food. In other words, If we are unable to set boundaries regarding our time and energy or say “no” to the people and commitments in our lives, we are not going to be able to set boundaries regarding food, either.
There are many excellent resources available for those who wish to dig deeper:
Embody by Connie Sobczak is a lovely book that explores mindful eating, joyful movement, and emotional self-care through a self-compassion and body –neutrality lens. If you don’t know where to start, I’d say start here.
50 Ways to Soothe Yourself Without Food and 50 More Ways to Soothe Yourself Without Food by Susan Albers both provide excellent information on the cycle of emotional eating and dozens of varied activities and strategies to enhance well-being and comfort without turning to food.
The Food and Feelings Workbook: A Full Course Meal on Emotional Health by Karen Koenig provides compassionate and approachable questions and exercises to help the reader identify emotions that seem murky or just too scary to examine.
Women, Food and God by Geneen Roth is an inspiring and very readable account of the author’s work with food addiction and the powerful insights gained from decades of working with women from all walks of life.
http://www.Self-compassion.org Kristen Neff website, especially the “self-compassion break” exercise, is fabulous for learning how to be a bit gentler and nicer to ourselves.
Headspace and the Insight Meditation Timer are two Apps that help you explore meditation, guided visualizations, and breathwork to manage stress, anxiety, depression, sleeplessness and so much more. Headspace is secular and focuses on mindfulness meditation, while Insight meditation timer explores these topics through the lens of many spiritual tradition.
Emotional overeating is a layered and complex issue that impacts each individual in a different way. I hope this article gives you some food for thought and a place to begin. Approaching emotional eating from the foundation can be scary, but this deep work can bear profound fruit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.