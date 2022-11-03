Coyote Bushcraft Survival School in Troy
Photos by Lauren Bianchi

Whether you are a seasoned woodsman, or never set foot in the wilderness in your life, Coyote Bushcraft, a survival school in Troy, can cater to any and all outdoor skills training needs.

“We do all kinds of skills,” explained owner, Rob Bianchi, “We teach anything from starting fires without a lighter, how to make primitive shelters, knot tying and water purification all the way through primitive fire-starting methods with a bow drill and making hunting spears and traps.”

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.