Coyote Bushcraft Survival School in Troy

Whether you are a seasoned woodsman, or never set foot in the wilderness in your life, Coyote Bushcraft, a survival school in Troy, can cater to any and all outdoor skills training needs.
“We do all kinds of skills,” explained owner, Rob Bianchi, “We teach anything from starting fires without a lighter, how to make primitive shelters, knot tying and water purification all the way through primitive fire-starting methods with a bow drill and making hunting spears and traps.”
Bianchi runs the business along with his wife, Lauren. “My wife and I are both in the military, so we are no strangers to sleeping out in the woods.”
His experience with the military hasn’t been his only training. Bianchi has been interested in outdoor survival skills since he was 14 years old and has worked with the American Outdoor School and the Raven Wilderness School. He has also had some formal training with The Gray Bearded Green Beret.
One of the main reasons he decided to start this school is the desire to share his love for the outdoors with other people and help them gain the confidence to do so.
“I have a real passion for nature, and I really like to get outdoors, but I don’t really like to be in a tent or in a camper. I really like to connect with the land and nature in a way where I can do things” he said. “I want to get outside and I want to create things. I just have a passion to be out there with nature and not with the things that I would bring in with me.”
Coyote Bushcraft is an all-inclusive school. “Whether you’re from the city, or from the woods, kids, adults and older folks. I want everyone to have the opportunity to get outside.”
The courses led by Coyote Bushcraft are day courses that run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Some courses — such as their survival course — have continuing classes that build off of the skills learned. They offer medical courses, bushcraft, survival and even campfire cooking and foraging.
They try to keep their classes on the smaller side, under 15 people, so everyone can really get the time and attention they need to learn the skills.
Some upcoming classes available are:
Nov. 13, Survival 2: Students will have the opportunity to learn primitive fire starting and trapping techniques and how to pull all of the materials from the land around you. You will also learn other skills like improvised cordage making, feather sticks, advanced knots and create some very useful bushcraft projects. It is highly recommended that attendees complete level 1 before attending this event.
Nov. 26, Campfire Cooking: In this class, learn how to cook over an open campfire. Instructors will cover wood selection, fire starting, knife skills, preparing meat, seasoning, finding wild ingredients and many more skills that one can use in any outdoor adventure to make sure your next meal is always something you can look forward to. This class meal will be roasted fingerling potatoes and sauteed spinach alongside delicious pan seared bison.
Nov. 19, Fall Foraging: Join Coyote Bushcraft and Guest Instructor Tim Swanson from Owl Eyes Wilderness Survival on an adventure to find food in the forest. Walk through the forest on over 40 acres of land to find some delicious wild edibles. We will also be processing nuts and crafting some extremely useful items.
Dec. 11, Cold Weather Survival: Learn to take harsh cold weather conditions head on. Join us in the cold forests of New Hampshire to learn great new skills like improvised heaters, gear selection, warming fires, winter shelters and much more. We will talk in depth about what cold weather does to the body and how to avoid a bad experience out in the cold.
