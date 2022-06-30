Can Adults Learn a Foreign Language?

Whether you want to travel, connect with a relative or get to know another culture, it’s never too late to learn a new language.
Cindi Hodgdon, a German teacher at ConVal Regional High School in Peterborough and president of the N.H. Association of World Language Teachers, said it’s a myth that you need to start young to become good at another language — adults are perfectly capable of becoming fluent.
It’s true that we learn language differently at different ages. Children absorb language more naturally and are better at picking up native pronunciation. For adults, the process is more deliberate and conscious.
“Adults are better at analyzing and repeating patterns,” Hodgdon said. “We’re better at setting goals and knowing why we want to learn a language. We move on from setbacks, like if we get stymied we keep trying. And we find the way we learn best.”
There are various ways to tackle another tongue, from language-learning apps like Duolingo to classes and one-on-one tutoring.
Hodgdon suggests starting with the reason you want to learn it in the first place.
For many learners, the goal is to communicate with others who speak the language. For that, she said, real human interaction — in a class, with a tutor or in some other setting — is essential.
Language teaching today has moved away from rote memorization and grammatical technicalities, focusing more on building learners’ ability to actually communicate with others, she said.
“If they want to travel to the country, if they want to be able to talk to relatives, to whisper sweet nothings in their boyfriend’s ear, whatever — they need to really be able to communicate,” she said. “ … The back-and-forth is really where you build that meaning.”
Language-learning apps like Duolingo don’t give you that, she said, though they can build some familiarity with a language’s vocabulary and grammar.
“If you’re just curious about the culture — like you love anime and you just want to learn some Japanese so you can catch some words when you’re watching anime, or you want to try and read a book in the original — those apps … are definitely a cheaper way to go,” she said.
Having a clear sense of your goals can also motivate you to learn faster, said Julie Moulton, who teaches English to adult speakers of other languages through Keene Community Education.
“Really try to figure out what your motivation is,” she said. “I feel like my students that tend to progress the fastest are the ones that really need to learn English, and so their motivations often are getting a job or getting their driver’s license.”
Moulton said online apps can be a good, low-barrier way to try out a language and see if you like it; Memrise is another app she’s used. She started learning Spanish that way, then traveled to Mexico and put it into practice, which is where it “really started to stick.’
But for those who actually need to learn a language, for work or another purpose, “I think that a one-on-one tutor is really helpful, because that’s how you’re gonna get your most focused support,” she said. “And then if you want to do it partly as a … social skill, then joining a class is a great way to do it.
“So I think it depends on your reason for it, and understanding how you learn best,” she said.
Various organizations in New England offer language classes, Hodgdon said. For German, that includes the Goethe-Institut in Boston and N.H. German School in Manchester. The Franco-American Centre in Manchester offers French for both kids and adults.
Local public libraries also sometimes have language classes, Hodgdon said.
“Don’t be afraid to make mistakes; don’t be afraid to laugh at yourself,” she said — you learn by taking risks and speaking, even if you mess up, sometimes embarrassingly. “I think that’s the most important aspect of learning a language — just go for it.”
