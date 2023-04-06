Bringing Light to Easter

April is here, which means the official springtime vibes are on the way. All around us, the birds are chirping, plants are budding and the feeling of a refreshing revival is filling our hearts. So, what better way to talk about the ‘sunrise holiday’ of the season, Easter, than learning a bit more about the upcoming Easter Sunrise Services that local churches perform?
In the Christian Faith, Easter is one of the most significant festivals/holidays and marks the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, an important figurehead within many religions. To honor this figure, an outdoor gathering is held, typically during the wee hours of the morning, hence, sunrise service.
During this time, members of the gathering tend to reflect, pray and worship their life, faith, and each other as they gather together to observe the rising of the sun, which symbolizes the new dawn of hope and salvation within their religion.
A lot goes into preparation for the service, as with any event. Organizers must decide the location, which comes with a series of logistical problems, like transportation and directions for those who are unfamiliar with the area the service is being held, or unable to maneuver well, like the elderly. Typically, the locations chosen are large open spaces, such as a park, hilltop, or beach.
Once a location is chosen, organizers then have to prepare a theme of service and subsequently a program structure, which can also involve arrangements for seating, sound, lighting, decorations, and other things.
Then, after all that work, they still have to keep track of the sunrise time!
This brings us to the service itself, which typically begins before the sun rises. Because nothing is perfect, the exact time that each church’s service begins varies depending on the location and time of year, but it is usually between 6:00 and 7:00 am.
As people arrive, they are greeted by service coordinators and handed a program or bulletin, which is then followed by a welcome and an opening prayer. Picking up after the opening, service goers join together in singing hymns, reciting readings from the Bible, and listening to the sermon or message that has been prepared.
The message of which, is usually centered around the theme of the service and often focused on the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the symbolism of hope and new life that it brings to their religion.
When the sun begins to rise, the service quickly takes on a more celebratory tone. The hymns become more joyful, and there may be special performances or presentations by local musicians or artists. Accompanying this, organizers may also distribute candles or small lights to the attendees, which are lit as a symbol of the light of Christ.
After the service, many people stay behind to socialize and enjoy refreshments, such as coffee, tea, and pastries. It is also common for service goers to take photos or selfies with the sunrise in the background, as a way of capturing the moment and sharing it with friends and family.
If you would like to attend a sunrise service, Cathedral of The Pines in Rindge, NH will be holding their service on April 9th, from 6-7 am with refreshments following. If Keene is closer to home, Sumner Knight Chapel will be hosting its service promptly at 6:30 am at the Woodlawn Cemetery, and they suggest dressing warmly!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.