Book Review: “18 Minutes” by Susan MacNeil

Full Disclosure: I’ve known author, Susan MacNeil for about 40 years. She hired me as a work-study student the summer after my sophomore year at Keene State College when she was executive assistant at Thorne-Sagendorph Art Gallery. Knowing her talent as a writer, I had no hesitancy to review her new book.
What begins as a soft, ethereal observation on the process that is life… from “Water that fills the lungs is squeezed out by the pressure of sliding through the birth canal…” to “Breathe in. Breathe out. Gone.” the reader is quickly pulled into a riveting recounting of a daughter desperately trying to communicate with her mother from afar during the last few moments of her life as she lay alone in a hospital room. “18 Minutes… A Daughter’s Primer on Life & Death” by Susan MacNeil is a short 152-page true story that pulls the reader in with detail, warmth and urgency that keeps the reader thoroughly engaged in what could be a single sit-down read.
The love and admiration the author feels for her mother permeates every page without getting effusive. Instead, we’re presented with charming snippets of her gracious mother’s life along with accounts of weekend “mystery trips” the author would take her mother on later in life. As the eldest child and only daughter, Susan informs the reader how she grew increasingly closer to her mom in her later years. Saddled with being the executor of the estate along with myriad details to attend to after the death of her meticulously thoughtful mother, Susan takes on the responsibilities tirelessly with both determination and grief.
At a certain age when Jean knew her years left on earth were not marked in decades, she insisted her daughter attend “When Mom Dies School.” Both bittersweet and humorous, we get to know Miss Jean and her fastidious thoughtfulness. A widow in her latter years living in a small apartment in a 55+ community, the recounting of everything that kept her life engaging and rich is lesson enough for some of us looking at our own futures and perhaps thinking that life in our twilight time can and should be still a time of discovery.
The recounting of Jean’s last 18 minutes of life as Susan can hear her increasing pain over a phone that wasn’t loud enough for Jean to hear anything but her daughter’s screaming “I love you’ s” is harrowing… yet even in these numbingly wrenching moments, Jean knows Susan is listening and reminds her of rent that needs to be paid and birthday cards to be sent. This early point in the book is touched on throughout as Susan then navigates coping with grief, staying focused on her assigned tasks at hand, carefully explaining in an almost tutorial fashion how one goes about dealing with all the details post-death of a parent.
A beautiful love story of a mother and daughter, an incredibly useful guide for anyone who hasn’t yet lost a parent, “18 Minutes” also serves as a call to action regarding patient advocacy. As the long-time director of AIDS Services of the Monadnock Region, Susan aligns her heartbreak with smooth professionalism when not simply being satisfied with a form letter response to her urgent and important concerns.
Since the end of September 2022, over 1300 Amazon downloads have occurred in the U.S. and worldwide, including Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, India, Brazil, Germany and France. Available on Amazon as a Kindle eBook, trade paperback and hardcover. https://www.amazon.com/dp/1892538016 Available on Ingram for publishers, libraries, retailers, and educators. https://www.ingrampublisherservices.com/ ISBN 978-1-892538-85-7 Published by Oaklea Press Inc., www.oakleapress.com
