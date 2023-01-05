Book Review: “18 Minutes” by Susan MacNeil

Full Disclosure: I’ve known author, Susan MacNeil for about 40 years. She hired me as a work-study student the summer after my sophomore year at Keene State College when she was executive assistant at Thorne-Sagendorph Art Gallery. Knowing her talent as a writer, I had no hesitancy to review her new book.

What begins as a soft, ethereal observation on the process that is life… from “Water that fills the lungs is squeezed out by the pressure of sliding through the birth canal…” to “Breathe in. Breathe out. Gone.” the reader is quickly pulled into a riveting recounting of a daughter desperately trying to communicate with her mother from afar during the last few moments of her life as she lay alone in a hospital room. “18 Minutes… A Daughter’s Primer on Life & Death” by Susan MacNeil is a short 152-page true story that pulls the reader in with detail, warmth and urgency that keeps the reader thoroughly engaged in what could be a single sit-down read.

