An Iconic Local Lotion

Living in New England, you’re sure to have your own experiences with dry or irritated skin from the harsh cold winds. If you’re a farmer or work outside most of the time, you may even find yourself with painful cracks or cuts and scrapes on your hands. There are quite a few remedies for these afflictions, such as lotions and salves that you can find on shelves at drug stores, but if you’re from Vermont, many people will tell you to grab that little green tin.
That’s right, we’re talking about Bag Balm!
Noted for its distinct green container with the little cow head design, Bag Balm is the go-to medicine to handle burns, sores, dry skin, and many for things in this area. But did you know what its original use was? To treat udder edema, or “Cake Bag,” which is the post-milking irritation that affects dairy cows. That’s right, over 120 years ago, the wonder salve in the little green tin began to help farmers with an everyday barnyard chore.
As the story goes, sometime before the turn of the century, a Vermont farmer by the name of John L. Norris visited a pharmacist in Wells River. He had heard the news of a wonderful new product that would help keep his cows both happy and healthy: a combination of petrolatum, lanolin, paraffin wax, water, and 8-Hydroxyquinoline Sulfate.
Bag Balm’s History page states that “Norris road his horse for 30 miles” just to find the source of the product and after “trying the salve on his first cow, he pulled together every cent he could find” in order to buy the formula from its original creator.
Once purchased, Norris gained the right to market Bag Balm and by 1899, the product was put on shelves. As the salve increased in its popularity, many farmers’ wives began to notice the dry redness and calluses on their husband’s hands had become less agitated and softer, which lead them to use the product themselves in various degrees.
After that, the product took off and the little green tin made its way throughout several parts of History: Helping folks survive the harsh 50-below temperatures of the winter of 1933, it found its way up to the North pole within the hands of Admiral Richard Byrd, Soldiers during World War II found it to be a great lubricant for keeping their weapons in working condition during the harsh weather they endured, and the product was provided to help heal the roughed up paws of the search dogs used during 9-11 in their mission to find survivors at Ground Zero.
With a resume as long as Bag Balm’s, it’s no wonder that many people (especially New Englanders) swear by its healing effects and is an iconic skincare brand. As a product that has withstood the test of time and has been used in several different ways, there is no expected end to the popularity of Bag Balm and the soothing it has brought to those who needed it.
