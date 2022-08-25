An Ancient Form of Healing for Modern Time - Usui Reiki Ryoho

Shot of beautiful young woman having reiki healing treatment in health spa center

 JOSEP SURIA

Universal Life Energy, also known as Reiki, is a practice used to facilitate healing. “Rei” means “universal”, it includes matter, soul & spirit.” Ki” also recognized as, “Qi” translates as “vital energy” which circulates throughout the energy pathways within the body*. Reiki is deeply relaxing. Many people who receive reiki enjoy stress relief and anxiety reduction. Not only can reiki be appreciated for its benefits to soothe tension and melt away stress, it’s also recognized in the medical community as a complementary practice to be used alongside allopathic treatments in many hospitals.

In a hospital setting, reiki is offered by doctors, nurses, physical therapists and volunteer reiki practitioners. It has been used during surgeries to promote patient well-being and vitality. It has been noted to reduce healing time and to greatly reduce any pain. Reiki is also used to ease headaches, reduce stress and calm the anxiety of a patient prior to surgery. It aids in providing comfort and emotional balance for those dealing with injuries or terminal diseases.


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.