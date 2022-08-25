An Ancient Form of Healing for Modern Time - Usui Reiki Ryoho

Universal Life Energy, also known as Reiki, is a practice used to facilitate healing. “Rei” means “universal”, it includes matter, soul & spirit.” Ki” also recognized as, “Qi” translates as “vital energy” which circulates throughout the energy pathways within the body*. Reiki is deeply relaxing. Many people who receive reiki enjoy stress relief and anxiety reduction. Not only can reiki be appreciated for its benefits to soothe tension and melt away stress, it’s also recognized in the medical community as a complementary practice to be used alongside allopathic treatments in many hospitals.
In a hospital setting, reiki is offered by doctors, nurses, physical therapists and volunteer reiki practitioners. It has been used during surgeries to promote patient well-being and vitality. It has been noted to reduce healing time and to greatly reduce any pain. Reiki is also used to ease headaches, reduce stress and calm the anxiety of a patient prior to surgery. It aids in providing comfort and emotional balance for those dealing with injuries or terminal diseases.
There are many reasons reiki is being used along with conventional medical practices throughout the world. Carmen Carignan, a local maternity nurse and Master Reiki Practitioner ran a volunteer reiki program at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, NH. She has provided reiki alongside volunteer practitioners to patients at the hospital. Now retired, Carignan has fond memories witnessing the reactions of many patients who chose to receive reiki as an integrative therapy. The patient she most remembers was a woman unable to sleep because she was experiencing severe pain. Both Carmen and the reiki volunteer saw the patient’s body relax, muscular tension melted away and the woman fell asleep. When the reiki session was over, the woman woke up, opened her eyes and said she believed they “were sent by angels,” as she had prayed for help to be able to relax and fall asleep.
Carignan has also witnessed the benefits of reiki in the birthing process, “reiki keeps women calm and allows for progress in labor and also for a more positive experience.” Anxiety often is experienced during birth and unfortunately, it can cause longer, more painful childbirth experiences. Anxiety causes a constant feeling of Fight & Flight - catecholamines surge throughout the body, preventing the body from relaxing and healing. Carignan says reiki is beneficial because it calms down the body and allows the body to “reorganize and tap into its own healing” capacity.
Where did reiki originate?
In Japan during the mid-1800’s reiki, as we know and understand today was born out of a deep spiritual experience by Dr. Mikao Usui, a Japanese religious scholar and a Christian. Usui was intrigued by the stories of Jesus Christ and his ability to heal the sick with his hands. Usui wanted to learn more about these ancient healings, which led him on a journey, rather a pilgrimage to ancient spiritual places where he would access written and spoken knowledge from various religious sects. It is believed that during 21-day mediation on Mount Kurama, Japan, Dr. Usui had an intense spiritual experience which unlocked his ability to practice reiki and heal his own body. This spontaneous healing experience inspired him to utilize a specific technique for “laying of the hands” over various areas of the body (joints and organs) and therefore, he created Usui Reiki Ryoho (“ryoho” meaning healing method).
What is the process of becoming a practitioner of reiki?
Reiki is an energetic transmission from a Master to a student in a specific form and initiation. In terms of certification within the lineage of Usui Reiki, one would first be attuned and receive a Reiki I. Students learn about the history of reiki, practice ancient reiki symbols and practice hand placements. They also learn the importance of practicing reiki daily as a form of self-care.
The second level of certification is to receive Reiki II. This level is when a practitioner is more deeply attuned to provide the healing benefits of reiki and can then offer reiki as a professional service. There is a lot of time spent working with ancient reiki symbols, similar to a key unlocking a door, the reiki symbols access universal healing energy.
The third level is that of Reiki Master. It is once a practitioner receives a certificate of Reiki Master, they can train, attune and certify other students to become Reiki Practitioners. Some people desire Master certification to provide even deeper healing for clients and some desire a Master Certification because they want to train and attune students. Some practitioners offer reiki services and also train and certify practitioners.
Commitment to healing, the lifestyle of a reiki practitioner is critical to the role they play as an energy healer to others. Being a Reiki Practitioner is a moral and ethical responsibility. It requires discipline, a commitment to personal development and some form of spiritual practice. A good reiki practitioner is aware of their responsibility to uphold a healthy lifestyle - to best serve and to transmit universal healing energy to others. Part of this healthy lifestyle is having a mindful attitude and being consistent with daily practices for self-care and radiant vitality.
Reiki is part of the natural energy of the world and practitioners enjoy regular time spent in nature. Reiki Practitioners meditate and often also practice movement arts such as Qi Gong and or yoga. They are dedicated to serve the greater well-being for the planet and all her inhabitants. Reiki is a specialized experience and people who receive reiki are moved by how deeply relaxed they feel.
As a Reiki II practitioner, I have witnessed clients relief from pain and anxiety. They are filled with gratitude for their reiki experience! Clients will often comment that they experienced seeing colors and felt tingling or warming sensations during their reiki service. Clients receive reiki fully clothed while laying on a massage table or sitting in a chair. I am grateful for the opportunity to offer reiki to those seeking this ancient form of healing for their modern ailments. Reiki does not replace the need to see a doctor or replace medications. Anyone who is interested in reiki should understand that reiki is used to support the healing process inherit to the body. It is used to balance energy systems and is useful for managing stress and anxiety.
My natural healing advice is, think of comparing to exercise. The more you exercise the longer lasting are the benefits of your fitness. Or, eating healthy - the healthier foods you consume, the more your body receives better nutrition - you increase your health and wellness. Regular reiki sessions benefit you all around. Just like regular exercise and healthy eating, there is an accumulation of wellness and vitality. For some people reiki is best weekly, for others monthly or seasonally. Reiki is unique for each person’s needs and sessions are available in person and virtually making it very easy for people to access this profound energy work.
* Ki or Oi is recognized in ancient medical traditions such as Traditional Chinese Medicine and Traditional Indian Medicine, also known as Ayurveda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.