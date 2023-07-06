Amos Fortune Forum Opens 76th Season in Jaffrey
Adobe Stock Photo

Editor’s Note: The Amos Fortune Forum article in last week’s ELF had incorrect listings (from 2022) due to a mistaken email attachment. Here’s the correct content for this year’s series.

Enjoy your Monadnock summer even more by attending the 76th season of Amos Fortune Forum speakers at the historic Jaffrey Center Meeting House on Friday evenings. This year, the first presentation will be by Andrew H. Card Jr. titled “Democracy Now “. Mr. Card will focus on what was the state of democracy and of politics back in the days when Jaffrey was established.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.