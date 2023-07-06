Amos Fortune Forum Opens 76th Season in Jaffrey

Editor’s Note: The Amos Fortune Forum article in last week’s ELF had incorrect listings (from 2022) due to a mistaken email attachment. Here’s the correct content for this year’s series.
Enjoy your Monadnock summer even more by attending the 76th season of Amos Fortune Forum speakers at the historic Jaffrey Center Meeting House on Friday evenings. This year, the first presentation will be by Andrew H. Card Jr. titled “Democracy Now “. Mr. Card will focus on what was the state of democracy and of politics back in the days when Jaffrey was established.
Andrew H. Card, Jr., White House Chief of Staff with the second longest tenure, has served in senior government roles under three U.S. Presidents. As Chief of Staff to President George W. Bush, Mr. Card led a government- wide reorganization to allocate resources to deal with the aftermath of 9/11 and the new terrorist environment. More recently, he has served as Chairman of the National Endowment for Democracy, as interim Chief Executive Officer of the George and Barbara Bush Foundation, and as President of Franklin Pierce University.
On July 14th, we welcome Andy Davis and his talk, “The Sweater”. Andy is a real storyteller presenting a blend of personal narrative on New Hampshire and North American history, as well as Scottish folklore. His varied repertoire of tales are equal parts multicultural folklore, magical realism, grassroots history and personal experiences. Andy, while based in New Hampshire, has entertained audiences North to County Down, East to Paris, South to Bamako and West to San Diego. For the first twenty-two years of the new millennium, Andy and his wife Andrea coordinated the World Fellowship Center, an educational family camp and retreat center in the White Mountains devoted to peace and social justice.
The Forum presents Jaffrey resident and artist Chris Myott on July 21st. Chris will speak on his inspiration, influences and the process behind the making of his art. Chris will also focus on why he continues to create art in his hometown.
Chris is an artist who combines tools, plants, figures and other abstract forms into oil paintings. He uses a palette knife and other implements to manipulate and draw through the surface of the paint. Everyday finishing techniques that he learned as a furniture maker help to create a spontaneity akin to handwriting and allows him to investigate the relationship between the deliberate and the inadvertent. With a B.A. in painting from Chester College, his early career was spent in Boston concentrating primarily as a woodworker. Exhibited in galleries throughout the United States, his art has been featured in numerous publications including Art New England, Southern New Hampshire University locally and private collections in the U.S. and abroad own his work.Our next speaker on Friday, July 28th is Joan Brooks Baker with her topic “Through the Lens of my Camera: The Essence of Woman”. Whether through her camera lens or her writing, Baker’s goal has been to explore life’s balance, particularly between the feminine and masculine energies. Her focus has been to search for the essence of woman, both past and present. Joan attended and received academic honors from New York University. Joan has exhibited her photographs and photographic mono prints in both New York and Santa Fe. Her memoir, The Magnolia Club received the Distinguished Independent Press Award and was a finalist in the Arizona/ New Mexico 2020 memoir category.
August 4th brings to the Forum audience the treasured tale of the “Pony Boys”. This lifetime adventure will be told by Tony Whittemore, Jeff Whittemore and Eric Strange. The story focuses on two little boys from Needham, Mass. who, along with their pony King, journey by pony cart to the Montreal world’s fair, Expo ’67. They made an early stop at their family home in Jaffrey. For the boys, 9 and 11 at the time, the 27-day journey by pony cart made them world-wide celebrities! Now “Pony Boys”, an award-winning documentary, tells this remarkable tale about parenting, childhood and fulfilling the dreams of childhood in a time not so long ago. Tony and Jeff retain their Massachusetts and New Hampshire roots, with Jeff enjoying summers in his summer home on Thorndike Pond. Eric Strange is an award-winning independent documentary film director and producer based in the Boston Area.
“Willa Cather as Creator: Breaking the Mold and Carving a Place in History” is the August 11th presentation given by Littleton Alston and Ashley Olson. The lecture will discuss Cather’s ascent to success, from her rebellious nature as an adolescent to her prominence as a Pulitzer Prize winning author. Littleton Alston is Professor of Sculpture at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. Alston’s bronze sculpture of Cather will soon be installed in the U.S. Capitol to represent the state of Nebraska in the National Statuary Hall Collection. Ashley Olson is Executive Director of the National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud, Nebraska. Willa Cather’s story has been more comprehensively told through a permanent exhibit, American Bittersweet: The Life and Writing of Willa Cather.
The Forum winds up our 76th Season on August 18th with Jennifer A. Gruda and her talk “a View from ‘Behind the Bench’”. Jennifer will talk about her path from the small town of Jaffrey, N.H., through the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to her current position at the Supreme Court of the United States. Jennifer will share a behind-the-scenes look at the process for nominating and confirming federal judges, including Supreme Court justices. Jennifer Gruda currently serves as Senior Judicial Assistant to Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Jennifer is a graduate of the former St.
Patrick’s School in Jaffrey and Conant High School. Jennifer earned her B.A. (summa cum laude) from Brandeis University and her J.D. (magna cum Laude) from Georgetown University.
The Amos Fortune had held discussions on topics of current interest since 1946 at the Jaffrey Center Meeting House. The lectures are a continuing tribute to Amos Fortune, one of Jaffrey’s most distinguished citizens.
For more information on the series, the location and our history, visit Amos Fortune.com. The lectures are presented free to the public with donations gratefully accepted at the door, by mail or online.
